Traveling Missouri fans couldn’t believe their eyes as they settled into the visitor’s section high in the corner of Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in 2014. One minute, running back Marcus Murphy resembled an ant, standing in the far end zone preparing to receive the opening kickoff. The next, he was racing toward them with the ball, growing bigger with each passing stride until he found pay dirt.
Matt Krueger and Steve Foppe were among a swath of Missouri fans and alumni when they spotted Murphy breaking free from a crowd of Florida players around the 40-yard line.
“We saw him coming all the way down the field, breaking through the first wave then cutting,” Krueger said. “He scored the touchdown right in front of us, and at that point we didn’t even want to sit down. It was so exciting.”
Farther up in the stadium’s nosebleed sections, Missouri alumnae Lexi Hayob, Stefanie Kienstra and a small group of friends who drove up together from nearby Orlando raised their hands and counted on their fingers each touchdown the Tigers scored.
“One, two, three, four, five, six,” they counted, one after another, as the Tigers’ lead ballooned.
Hayob and her friends, decked out in black and gold with tiger ears and tiny quick-apply face tattoos to match, were the only ones still standing amid a sea of stunned orange-and-blue-clad Florida fans.
“This is unbelievable,’” Hayob thought as the Tigers’ touchdown total amounted to an entire hand.
Missouri has had its fair share of fun in its past five trips to Gainesville, Florida, winning twice in blowout fashion, 42-13 in 2014 and 38-17 in 2018. For Tigers fans and alumni in the Sunshine State — where Columbia couldn’t seem farther away — the road game in Florida allows them an opportunity to watch their team play up close.
This Saturday, the Tigers visit “The Swamp” for the sixth time. For many Missouri fans who couldn’t attend during the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be their first trip back to Gainesville for a game since the 2018 victory.
From traffic tickets to walking past humbled Gators fans, before hundreds of Missouri fans converge in central Florida this weekend, several Tigers alumni shared their favorite memories from past trips.
Hitting the road
For those in Florida, as well as nearby states, the drive to Gainesville is often as memorable as the football game itself.
In 2018, the last time Hayob, Kienstra and their group of friends traveled up Interstate 75 for a Missouri game, they received a speeding ticket. Hayob said she usually drives, but one of her friends got a new car and wanted to be the one to drive — it was her first-ever speeding ticket, leading to a more-memorable-than-necessary trip north.
For the most part, their trips have been relatively smooth. In fact, every time they make the drive on a weekend the Tigers are in town, the world seems smaller, as the girls occasionally point out another Missouri alumni or fan traveling alongside them.
“There are cars you pass by on the road that have a tiger tail hanging off the back,” Kienstra said. “You don’t expect to see that here, because we’re pretty far away from Mizzou, so for me what’s really fun is driving to and from the games.”
While several fans, much like Hayob and Kienstra, carpool from all over Florida and neighboring states, Missouri fans in northeast Florida can ride to the game in a large luxury charter alongside other fans. Krueger, the local contact for the Mizzou Alumni Association’s Northeast Florida chapter, said he knows of 100 fans from his chapter who are going to the game Saturday and that at least 55 will be on the charter from Jacksonville.
On Saturday morning, hundreds of Tigers fans from all over the southeast will converge at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, first to tailgate, before heading to their seats. There will be an alumni association tailgate just south of Florida’s Student Union, while others will set up with their own friend groups. For those in Florida who rarely see their team, the tailgates offer an opportunity to meet other nearby fans, an experience alone that makes the drive well worth it.
“Fans walking around wearing their ears and tails, that’s really fun, too,” Kienstra said. “You start to see those people and become fast friends even if you didn’t know them before you arrived.”
Missouri fans reminisce on the past
As former Florida coach Steve Spurrier famously once said: “A swamp is where gators live. We feel comfortable there, but we hope our opponents feel tentative. A swamp is hot and sticky and can be dangerous. Only gators get out alive.”
It’s a feeling Missouri fans experience as soon as they make their way from nearby tailgates to the stadium. Much like with Spurrier, it’s nearly impossible for Tigers fans not to notice the brash confidence Gators fans project ahead of every game.
“When you’re walking into the stadium, the students are gator-chomping you,” Foppe said. “Then the band gets going, the fans get going; they’re chomping in general, but they’re looking at you and chomping, too.”
Foppe remembers the designated Missouri section being next to Florida’s student section in 2014 and how they were “chomped” to death ahead of kickoff. Then Murphy’s return happened, the Tigers’ defense forced six turnovers and coach Gary Pinkel’s team won 42-13 despite putting up 119 total yards of offense. Before long, the Missouri fans in attendance began to gator-chomp the shell-shocked Florida students who remained.
“At that point, everybody in Gator land, the wind went completely out of their sails,” Krueger said. “The last half of the fourth quarter, they left, they were gone; they didn’t want to see any more of it.”
The Tigers’ next win at Florida, a closer 38-17 victory, was equally as memorable, although for different reasons. Missouri controlled the game throughout as Drew Lock threw for 250 yards and three touchdowns, but the best part was the location of the visiting section that afternoon: right behind Missouri’s bench. With each score and big gain, fans watched up close as players celebrated and even received some high-fives after the game.
“We were playing off each other,” Foppe said. “(Then-coach Barry) Odom was making all the right calls, the defense was playing really strong and we went in there and took care of business.”
After the celebrations came the sweetest part of those two blowout wins. As Tigers fans left the stadium, weaving through Florida’s campus back toward the buses and their cars, they walked right past the same Gators fans that were chomping at them hours before. While Missouri has had its share of trouble in The Swamp, it has managed to escape twice, both with commanding victories.
Returning to The SwampAt just over 1,000 miles between Memorial Stadium and Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, the trip to Gainesville is Missouri’s farthest SEC East road game in even years. For the Missouri fans in Florida, it’s the reverse situation. Finally, they get a relatively close trip to watch their Tigers play; it’s a date those in the Sunshine State circle on their calendars as soon as the schedule comes out.
“I texted the girls right away, and we all got it in our calendars (and) bought our tickets back in June,” Hayob said. “We have been scheming about what this weekend is going to look like for a while.”
There’s added excitement for this weekend’s game after several fans couldn’t attend the matchup in 2020 because of COVID-19; Florida only distributed 12,049 total tickets. For many, it’s both their first trip back and first time seeing the Tigers in person since 2018.
Foppe plans to host friends at his home in St. Augustine Beach before making the hour-and-a-half commute to Gainesville for a morning of tailgating. After the game, he and his friends will return to his home for a night full of college football.
“I’m going to be there,” Foppe said. “There’s no reason to not be there. I’m going to put on the black shirt, gold shorts and get after that.”
Hayob, Kienstra and their friends once again plan to pack a car and make the slightly longer drive up from Orlando, turning the game into an excuse for a “girls weekend.”
Krueger, who has lived in Florida for 28 years, is excited that he only has to travel 71 miles from his front door to watch the Tigers play.
Foppe, Krueger, Kienstra and Hayob are just four of the hundreds of Missouri fans who plan to return to The Swamp this weekend, all of whom are hoping to witness their third Tigers win in six overall trips.
They would love to see another blowout, too, but say any win would be just as sweet, especially in such an intimidating environment.
“Florida has the tradition, the resources, the facilities; the expectation is that they’re going to be challenging for the SEC East crown every year,” Krueger said. “To go down there and burst their bubble on their home field, The Swamp, you can’t put it into words.”