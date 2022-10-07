Traveling Missouri fans couldn’t believe their eyes as they settled into the visitor’s section high in the corner of Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in 2014. One minute, running back Marcus Murphy resembled an ant, standing in the far end zone preparing to receive the opening kickoff. The next, he was racing toward them with the ball, growing bigger with each passing stride until he found pay dirt.

Matt Krueger and Steve Foppe were among a swath of Missouri fans and alumni when they spotted Murphy breaking free from a crowd of Florida players around the 40-yard line.

