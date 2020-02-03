Within days of Missouri hiring Eliah Drinkwitz, he was on the road recruiting.
Like every coaching change, there’s a transition. Drinkwitz’s staff needed to build quick relationships with recruits and their families before the second National Signing Day on Feb. 5, all while meeting the players already in the program.
“I don’t know if I’ve spent 48 hours, I know I haven’t spent 72 hours in CoMo at all because I’ve been on the road recruiting,” offensive line coach Marcus Johnson said.
Johnson admits that he hasn’t had many opportunities to develop deep relationships with the current roster. As the recruiting cycle for the 2020 class winds down, he will prioritize those players and is confident that he will form meaningful bonds with them.
One of the new strategies Drinkwitz has implemented is regional recruiting. Although the final details and assignments have not been made, the idea is that each coach is assigned to a designated area, not just recruiting by position as was the case under Barry Odom.
Drinkwitz finalized his assistant coaching staff three weeks ago with the hiring of Johnson. He retained three coaches, all defensive assistants, from Odom’s staff . Those three have been beneficial in retaining several commits and other players already on the team.
“I think it’s always good when you can have some continuity,” defensive line coach Brick Haley said.
Most of the assistant coaches have been on the recruiting trail for the last few weeks making sure they prioritize the state of Missouri but also focusing on out of state talent.
“It’s been crazy,” secondary coach David Gibbs said. “Trying to secure the 2020 class whereas, you know most schools in the SEC are onto 2021 already and then at the same time getting to know new coaches, blend it in, mix it in, and do all those things.”
The coaches also have to sell their vision to the players already in the program. When players heard that Haley was staying on staff, they expressed their appreciation on social media for the longtime defensive coach.
One key player, cornerback Christian Holmes, entered the transfer portal Jan. 23. Holmes was one of the Tigers’ top returning defensive backs and was expected to compete for a starting spot next season.
“Recruiting our current roster is more important than recruiting the 2020 class so we started that process the minute we stepped on campus,” running backs coach Curtis Luper said.
The Tigers head into Wednesday’s National Signing Day with 11 recruits already signed and graduate transfer Damon Hazelton coming to Columbia. Hazelton could have an immediate impact for the Tigers after leading Virginia Tech in touchdown catches last season.
“Just from a maturity standpoint, that was a starting point,” quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan said. “We believe in him as a person first and foremost. We think his abilities have a big chance to contribute for us.”
Missouri’s 2020 recruiting class currently ranks last in the SEC and No. 55 in the nation according to Rivals. Whether that number rises will ultimately come down to who the Tigers get on National Signing Day and the following months.