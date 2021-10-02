Columbia Farmers Market fans as loyal as any Tigers supporter

For 31 years, Dan Kibbler has spent his Saturday mornings at the Columbia Farmers Market running his stall, Farmer Dan's.
He's been helped for the past year by Ben Wells, who happily greets customers looking to purchase chestnuts, pickles, kimchi and other fermented goods from the stand. Wells said that even during football season and on Missouri home game days, attendance at the market stays the same.
"Maybe the type of things that people are looking for is a little bit different, but really the numbers seem to be the same.”
“The same as what?” Kibbler asks from the opposite side of their two-table setup.
“Game day versus non.”
“The flow is different," Kibbler says. "If there’s gonna be a game at 11 o’clock in the morning, our early crowd is low. And then at about 9:30 or something, then the people who aren’t going to the game, they show up. That’s really kind of about the only difference.”
The Columbia Farmers Market opens at the same time as parking lots surrounding Memorial Stadium do on fall Saturdays: 8 a.m. There's a sort of symmetry between the two events, with tailgaters pulling coolers and tables out of their cars just as vendors do the same looking to sell their goods.
Corrina Smith, executive director of CFM, said the market's crowd usually operates in waves from the moment the bell rings each Saturday to announce its opening. The Columbia Farmers Market operates year-round, with hours 8 a.m. to noon April to October. In November, opening moves to 9 a.m.
"We have our die-hard, every-Saturday, here-when-we-ring-the-bell-at-8 a.m. shoppers that are here to get the best things," Smith said. "So it’s always very busy at 8, but then throughout the day and kind of later in the day around 10, we have kind of more people that come here like for the event, the leisureliness, just to kind of walk throughout the market and grab a few things here and there."
Jennifer Webb is one of those die-hard farmers market customers. She comes to the market every weekend for Stanton Brother eggs and gluten free items from Senza.
Though Webb is heading to Memorial Stadium after dropping her items off at home — she's wearing a gold MU shirt — the 11 a.m. kickoff time didn't affect her shopping habits. She just always comes to the market early.
"I won’t head over to the game ’til 10," Webb said. "There’s plenty of time.”
Samantha Sheely, MU sophomore, and Lee Cornelison, MU freshman, are also at the market in their Missouri gear. Sheely is a regular, and has brought Cornelison along with her for the first time.
The pair has loaded up a small, reusable Aerie bag with baked goods from Jeannie Knobbs. It's "everything we don't really need," Sheely said, including banana bread, cinnamon rolls, pumpkin bread, cookies, and cake balls.
"I go here first ’cause I wanna get all the stuff," Sheely said. "And I usually don’t get up this early, but I have to because of the game.”
When would you normally come?
“Usually 10. But by then she’s like mostly sold out of what I want.”
Jeannie Knobis has been selling her baked goods at the Columbia Farmers Market since 2006. The stall was started by her mother-in-law as Grandma Barb's Pies.
Knobis sells nine varieties of sweet bread in two sizes, but her most popular items are usually her jams. She makes 29 flavors, including six jalapeño flavors and five different apple butters.
Not an MU fan herself — her husband is a Nebraska Cornhuskers fan — Knobis said she still notices an increase of black-and-gold attire on Saturday game days and said 11 a.m. kickoffs do have somewhat of an impact on crowd size at the market.
“Since we have the pavilion it’s not as bad it seems like," she said. "We have bigger crowds than we used to, but you still notice it. Especially closer to the game. Like my brother in law is already there. Whenever they open the gates, they’re there.”
But the market will always have fans of its own, like Webb, waiting at its gates as well.