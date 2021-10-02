You are the owner of this article.
spotlight centerpiece

Columbia Farmers Market fans as loyal as any Tigers supporter

  • 3 min to read
MU students Samantha Sheely and Lee Cordelison purchase baked goods

MU students Samantha Sheely and Lee Cordelison purchase baked goods from Jeannie Nobis’ booth at the Columbia Farmers Market on Saturday. Sheely, a regular, brought her friend Cordelison, a freshman, for the first time. “I go here first because I want to get all the stuff. I usually arrive at 10 a.m., but I got here early because of the game,” Sheely said. “I got banana bread, cinnamon rolls, pumpkin bread cookies and cake balls. Everything I don’t really need.”

 Kylie Daniel/Missourian

For 31 years, Dan Kibbler has spent his Saturday mornings at the Columbia Farmers Market running his stall, Farmer Dan's. 

He's been helped for the past year by Ben Wells, who happily greets customers looking to purchase chestnuts, pickles, kimchi and other fermented goods from the stand. Wells said that even during football season and on Missouri home game days, attendance at the market stays the same. 

Flowers sit on a table at the Columbia Farmer’s Market

Flowers sit on a table at the Columbia Farmers Market on Saturday. The market was founded in 1980 after the University of Missouri Extension Service agreed to sponsor the first year of operation.

"Maybe the type of things that people are looking for is a little bit different, but really the numbers seem to be the same.” 

“The same as what?” Kibbler asks from the opposite side of their two-table setup. 

“Game day versus non.” 

“The flow is different," Kibbler says. "If there’s gonna be a game at 11 o’clock in the morning, our early crowd is low. And then at about 9:30 or something, then the people who aren’t going to the game, they show up. That’s really kind of about the only difference.”

The Columbia Farmers Market opens at the same time as parking lots surrounding Memorial Stadium do on fall Saturdays: 8 a.m. There's a sort of symmetry between the two events, with tailgaters pulling coolers and tables out of their cars just as vendors do the same looking to sell their goods. 

Corrina Smith, executive director of CFM, said the market's crowd usually operates in waves from the moment the bell rings each Saturday to announce its opening. The Columbia Farmers Market operates year-round, with hours 8 a.m. to noon April to October. In November, opening moves to 9 a.m. 

Market attendee carries a Mizzou Tigers reusable shopping bag

A market attendee carries a Missouri Tigers reusable shopping bag for her shopping expenditures at the Columbia Farmers Market on Saturday. Executive Director Corrina Smith has noticed the two types of market attendees. “We have our die-hard, every-Saturday, here-when-we-ring-the-bell-at-8 a.m. shoppers that are here to get the best things,” Smith said. “Later in the day, we have more people that come here for the event, the leisureliness, just to walk throughout the market and grab few things here and there.”

"We have our die-hard, every-Saturday, here-when-we-ring-the-bell-at-8 a.m. shoppers that are here to get the best things," Smith said. "So it’s always very busy at 8, but then throughout the day and kind of later in the day around 10, we have kind of more people that come here like for the event, the leisureliness, just to kind of walk throughout the market and grab a few things here and there."

A Columbia Farmers Market attendee begins his shopping process

A Columbia Farmers Market attendee begins his shopping process at 8 a.m. to arrive at the MU game for the 11 a.m. kickoff Saturday. On an early home game day, shoppers tend to arrive around 7:45 a.m. to select from the best produce, have enough time to unpack at home and still arrive at the game on time.

Jennifer Webb is one of those die-hard farmers market customers. She comes to the market every weekend for Stanton Brother eggs and gluten free items from Senza. 

Though Webb is heading to Memorial Stadium after dropping her items off at home — she's wearing a gold MU shirt — the 11 a.m. kickoff time didn't affect her shopping habits. She just always comes to the market early. 

"I won’t head over to the game ’til 10," Webb said. "There’s plenty of time.”

Samantha Sheely, MU sophomore, and Lee Cornelison, MU freshman, are also at the market in their Missouri gear. Sheely is a regular, and has brought Cornelison along with her for the first time. 

One of the market’s most popular items is Jeannie Nobis’ baked goods

Some of the market’s most popular items are Jeannie Nobis’ baked goods, especially during the fall. She recommends buyers arrive early to choose from a broader selection at the Columbia Farmers Market on Saturday. “We’ve been here since 2006 under Grandma Barb, the founder of our business. In the beginning, we did four farmers markets, baking every Friday for all four of them,” Nobis said.

The pair has loaded up a small, reusable Aerie bag with baked goods from Jeannie Knobbs. It's "everything we don't really need," Sheely said, including banana bread, cinnamon rolls, pumpkin bread, cookies, and cake balls. 

"I go here first ’cause I wanna get all the stuff," Sheely said. "And I usually don’t get up this early, but I have to because of the game.” 

When would you normally come? 

“Usually 10. But by then she’s like mostly sold out of what I want.” 

Regardless of the weather and the 11 a.m. game start time

Regardless of the weather and the 11 a.m. game start time, market attendees arrive early, shop and leave with enough time to arrive at the game for kickoff. On this rainy day, the market did not see much of a decrease in shoppers compared to a usual, sunny home game on Saturday. “With this pavilion, we see a lot more customers, so we haven’t seen quite the decrease we saw pre-pavilion and pre-COVID,” Smith said.

Jeannie Knobis has been selling her baked goods at the Columbia Farmers Market since 2006. The stall was started by her mother-in-law as Grandma Barb's Pies. 

Knobis sells nine varieties of sweet bread in two sizes, but her most popular items are usually her jams. She makes 29 flavors, including six jalapeño flavors and five different apple butters. 

Not an MU fan herself — her husband is a Nebraska Cornhuskers fan — Knobis said she still notices an increase of black-and-gold attire on Saturday game days and said 11 a.m. kickoffs do have somewhat of an impact on crowd size at the market. 

“Since we have the pavilion it’s not as bad it seems like," she said. "We have bigger crowds than we used to, but you still notice it. Especially closer to the game. Like my brother in law is already there. Whenever they open the gates, they’re there.” 

But the market will always have fans of its own, like Webb, waiting at its gates as well.  

