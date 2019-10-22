For Martez Manuel, it’s no secret. It’s his time to step up.
“I know that I’m capable of accomplishing big things so I’m just ready to show the world what I can do,” Manuel said Tuesday after practice.
The true freshman safety, who played high school ball at Rock Bridge, was thrust into an expanded role during Saturday’s loss to Vanderbilt after starter Tyree Gillespie was ejected for targeting. Because the foul happened in the second half, Gillespie will have to sit out the first half against Kentucky. That means Manuel will get his first career start.
“He’s earned it, it hasn’t been given to him,” defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said about Manuel’s opportunity. “We’re confident in him, otherwise he wouldn’t be out there.”
Manuel has played in every game this season, though mostly on special teams. His two games on defense have been in the second half of a 50-0 blowout against Southeast Missouri State and this weekend against Vanderbilt. On Saturday, Manuel made one tackle, but more noteworthy was his whiff on Commodores receiver Cam Johnson on his way to the end zone for the game-winning score.
Against Kentucky, Odom said the Tigers will use a rotation at safety in the first half with players such as Joshuah Bledsoe, Khalil Oliver, Ronnell Perkins and Manuel. But Walters said that Manuel is a better fit at strong safety, the position normally occupied by Gillespie.
“(Oliver and Perkins) are better suited for their spot where they have been playing,” Walters said.
Oliver and Perkins, both redshirt seniors and thus more experienced than Manuel, alternate at the nickelback position, which is essentially an extra safety that lines up with the linebackers and often covers slot receivers. Walters said he didn’t consider dropping Oliver or Perkins back after Gillespie’s ejection Saturday.
Manuel said that throughout the season he has been picking up things from the other safeties.
“Keeping that DB mindset of just letting things go quick,” Manuel said. “Something goes wrong you have to line back up and do the next play.”
The key for Manuel, Odom said, will be playing assignment-sound football, rather than letting the moment take over. That way, Manuel won’t make uncharacteristic mistakes.
“He’s going to prepare extremely well,” Odom said. “He has up to this point. He’s earned the opportunity. Now that his number is called, it’s time. Let’s go.”
But the moment the first half is over, it’s Gillespie’s spot. Walters made that clear Tuesday.
“When Tyree comes back, he is going to play,” Walters said. “(Gillespie) is one of our best defenders.”
The hit that will keep Gillespie out of the first half is one the Missouri coaches try to discuss beforehand so that it doesn’t happen. Odom said they tell the players that when a quarterback goes into a slide, defenders cannot touch him.
Gillespie, Odom said, made a bad lapse in judgment in lowering his head at the last minute, and targeting was the right call.
“You go into the locker room afterwards and he’s sobbing uncontrollably because he knows he made a mistake,” Odom said. “He didn’t mean to hit the guy in the fashion that it took place but he did. It was a bad mistake, and he’s obviously paying for it.”
So are the Tigers, as they will miss one of their top safeties for a half.
Manuel has a chance to decide whether that mistake turns costly when he starts for his hometown Tigers.
“I’m going to put on for Columbia,” Manuel said.