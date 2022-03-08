Missouri’s backfield will be missing a key piece from its 2021 offense this fall — Tyler Badie. With his graduation and shift to the NFL Draft, the Tigers welcomed transfer running back Nathaniel Peat, who has kept close eyes on Badie’s film this spring.
Although Badie is no longer in the huddle, Peat watches his film from last season daily.
“I watch it all the time,” Peat said, “whenever I want to see a play that I am supposed to be brought in or when I was gonna see how he made a play on somebody.”
While noting Badie’s read of the outside zone, Peat also touched on how to be a better running back from watching Badie’s film. He has worked on how to make better moves within the secondary and compared it to his own tape.
Peat loves the competition, but as a new addition to the Tigers, the senior is making adjustments to the program and integrating slowly into the offensive scheme.
“I’d say it’s pretty similar (to Stanford),” Peat said. “They obviously want me to do everything: pass (protection), run the ball, catch the ball, everything that has to do with being a running back. … I want to just show all my abilities.”
Coach Eliah Drinkwitz touched on the speed that Peat adds to the running back room and the ball control that has caught his eye so far this spring, but more is needed to be seen from the backs in contact drills Saturday.
“We want to see who can provide us a threat out of the backfield with all skills and being able to catch the football,” Drinkwitz said. “Tyler (Badie) was incredibly smart, and Dawson Downing did a tremendous job for us on third downs, so that’s where I think the pressure is. We’ve got to really replace all of that production.”
Peat is slowly getting a grasp of his job on the field, while running backs coach Curtis Luper is still pushing Peat to act like he is a tenured running back at Missouri.
“(Luper) is pushing me to be a better back, showing me the things I need to work on while also showing me the things I have been doing good,” Peat said.
In Peat’s eyes, competition fosters good relationships with teammates. The transfer has already created those friendships with those in the running back room on and off the field.
One of those new teammates is Truman State transfer Cody Schrader. Drinkwitz noted that Schrader has a chance to make an impact on Missouri’s offense in 2022 with his great vision and being a hard runner.
Offensive lineman Connor Wood has seen Schrader be a diligent worker firsthand. As one of the first players to arrive to practice 30 or 45 minutes early, Wood said he can’t beat Schrader to the team workouts.
“(Schrader) beats me there every day and takes my spot,” Wood chuckled. “I’m like, ‘Hey, the first spot is mine,’ and he’s like, ‘No, not if you don’t beat me there.’”
Both Wood and Schrader transferred from lower-level collegiate divisions, which is something over which Wood is looking to bond with Schrader.
White sidelined with lower leg injury
The biggest piece of news to come out of Tuesday’s press conference was an injury update.
Before diving into his observations from the last few practices, Drinkwitz announced that offensive lineman Hyrin White will be sidelined the rest of the spring and summer with a lower leg injury.
“Missing Hyrin (White) sucks,” Wood said. “He’s a big part of our success in offense, and now we’re going to need someone to step up to replace him.”
Drinkwitz called graduate student Zeke Powell the most likely candidate to step in for White at right tackle, citing his steady first-team presence in 2020 as a reason for confidence.
Wood said that under offensive line coach Marcus Johnson, players feel prepared to slot in at most positions along the line. However, the coaching staff is being cautious in the spring with the goal of finding positional consistency.
“There are a plethora of options (along the offensive line),” Drinkwitz said. “But we’re trying not to move people so much that they can’t have individual growth.”
Opposite Burden, Miller impresses early
While there has been plenty of hype around five-star freshman receiver Luther Burden for good reason, many of Missouri’s other receivers — from senior Tauskie Dove to sophomore Mookie Cooper — have impressed during spring workouts.
Freshman receiver Mekhi Miller is another young player who has made an impact on the field while also standing out to some of the Tigers’ veteran leaders off it.
After Missouri finished one of its recent practices, Miller approached graduate receiver Barrett Banister on the bridge between the team’s training facility and Memorial Stadium and asked for the veteran’s honest opinion on his play in practice.
“I thought that was pretty mature,” Banister said. “He’s not looking for a pat on the back; he’s looking for where he can improve and find his role on the team. I thought that was really cool and something you look for in a younger receiver.”
Banister said that, among other things, Miller’s speed and football IQ is noticeable during practices. While it may be just spring, Miller is already standing out among a wide receiver room full of depth.
Schrader, Membou earn their numbers
Since the past media availability, two Tigers — Schrader and Armand Membou — earned their numbers. Schrader will wear No. 20, which he earned following a scrimmage Saturday, and Membou will sport No. 79 on the offensive line.
“(Schrader) and Peat are right next to each other just as far as pushing each other, being on time, working hard in the weight room and learning the offense,” Drinkwitz said.
Peat, who earned his number last week, will wear No. 8 — the same number he wore at Stanford. The Rock Bridge alumnus wore No. 2 in high school before making the switch at the collegiate level.
“My older brother actually was No. 2 at Rock Ridge, and I just wanted to follow his footsteps,” Peat said. “But I think it was time to follow my own footsteps and be my own person, my own player.”
Peat is excited to play in his hometown for his final season of eligibility, where he looks to play for his family, his friends and his brothers.