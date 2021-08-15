Just under three weeks before its first game, Missouri announced its captains for the upcoming season: senior offensive lineman Case Cook, junior safety Martez Manuel and redshirt sophomore quarterback Connor Bazelak.
Cook is the only member of the trio who was also a captain last season. He was one of two Missouri representatives at SEC Media Days in July.
Manuel is one of the most experienced members of Missouri's secondary and played all 10 games in 2020, recording 64 tackles and five passes defended.
This will be Bazelak's first season as the unquestioned starting quarterback after being in a training camp battle with Shawn Robinson last season. Bazelak became the starter after Week 2 against Tennessee.
The Tigers open their season against Central Michigan on Sept. 4.