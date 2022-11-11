Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz has a one-eared headset, so he can hear the crowd at Memorial Stadium occasionally offer advice regarding the quarterback position.
“I’m not deaf out there,” Drinkwitz said Tuesday.
That advice often calls for Drinkwitz to put Sam Horn, Missouri’s four-star true freshman quarterback, in the game. Horn, a Georgia native, hasn’t played yet, meaning, with at most four games left in the season, he officially will redshirt his freshman year.
However, this is Brady Cook’s team, and Drinkwitz made that clear again Tuesday. He said if the opportunity presents itself to get a “younger quarterback” some reps in a blowout, he would do it, but it isn’t in the game plan if Missouri can keep it competitive on the road against No. 5 Tennessee.
“(Cook) still gives us our best chance moving forward, and he’s gonna continue to grow and get better, as well as the guys behind him,” Drinkwitz said. “They’re all still getting their reps, and when their opportunity comes, they’ll be ready.”
While he acknowledged it doesn’t excuse mistakes Cook made earlier in the game that helped put Missouri in a hole, Drinkwitz pointed to the fact that the redshirt sophomore from St. Louis made plays in the late third and early fourth quarter to give the Tigers the lead against Kentucky.
“I thought he had his best throw on the two-point conversion (to Tauskie Dove),” Drinkwitz said. “Obviously, his run on the quarterback scramble (for Missouri’s second touchdown). It was all big plays. We just gotta put it together, somehow.”
Drinkwitz identified a myriad of issues from the early second half that put Missouri in position to need a comeback, too.
“The bad thing is, the quarterback gets a lot of blame,” Drinkwitz said. “There were some protection issues, specifically the first play of the second half, that broke down on us, put us behind the chains. There was a ball location issue on the second drive. … And there was a route issue on the second drive that prevented us from getting an explosive play.”
Cook, for his part, has always been good at blocking out the outside noise. He didn’t talk about his job security, positively or negatively, when he spoke to the media Wednesday, instead focusing on Saturday’s game in Knoxville.
Cook and the Tigers will have to keep pace with an electric Tennessee offense.
“We need to try to control the tempo on both sides of the ball as best as possible,” Cook said. “On offense, just making sure we’re smart, keeping the ball in our hands as much as we can.”
Missouri’s signal-caller has also won the respect of his teammates and coaches, primarily with his toughness and leadership. Both were on display against Kentucky, when Cook was noticeably hobbled for much of the third quarter after taking a big hit. He stayed in the game and almost won it.
Still, the calls for Horn will persist as long as the results aren’t there.
“When you’re not performing the way everybody wants you to perform, everybody wants somebody else and somebody different,” Drinkwitz said. “Sometimes it’s just a growth process. Sometimes it’s a lot of different combinations, but I’ve been proud of the way he’s led and not flinched and keeps going back up. He gives us everything we got.”