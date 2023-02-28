Missouri suited up on the practice field for the first time this spring Tuesday, and despite injuries, quarterbacks Sam Horn and Brady Cook were dressed and participated in team drills.

Neither quarterback threw a football a significant distance during the open period of practice, but they did take snaps and made air throws.

  • MU Football reporter studying sports journalism. Reach me at wpsvtp@umsystem.edu or on Twitter @wendellsjr_

