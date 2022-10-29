After consecutive weeks of not being the Tigers’ leading receiver, Dominic Lovett found his footing against South Carolina. The wideout — who led Missouri in receiving yards through the first five weeks — stepped up again with 148 yards on 10 receptions Saturday.
“I’m just going in to get the dub,” Lovett said Wednesday. “They a good team, but we got one goal going in there, especially on the road, and getting the ‘W’ and hopefully keep the (Mayor’s Cup) trophy.”
Missouri did exactly that in Columbia, South Carolina.
Behind a first-half surge, quarterback Brady Cook completed 17 of 26 passes for 224 yards by the game’s end. And six of his passes to Lovett resulted in first downs.
Cook connected on all 10 targets to Lovett, finding him for a 57-yard gain two plays into the second quarter. The pickup put the Tigers 16 yards from a score, which occurred five plays later on a Cody Schrader rushing touchdown.
“It is good because that shows that all the criticism (Cook) took wasn’t true,” Lovett said.
The trust is reciprocated. Against any defensive back in the country, Cook would take Lovett.
Cook wanted to set the tone and ignite the offense. He wanted to strike first and put points on the board on the opening drive, but he and the offense failed to do so. That didn’t stop the quarterback from responding, though.
In the first half, Cook led back-to-back drives for rushing touchdowns — one from Schrader and the other from himself — and another resulting in a field goal snapped inside the 5-yard line.
“We were resilient,” Cook said. “We didn’t get it done on the first drive, but I would say we picked up immediately on what they were doing. … We adjusted and made plays.”
On the ground, the quarterback rushed for a 23-yard gain in the second quarter, picking up 53 yards on the evening with his legs. Schrader added 81 of his own on 22 carries, leveling a more balanced offense for the Tigers.
“It’s kind of a shame, because as much crap we have been giving (Cook), when he comes out and plays good, he deserves to be praised,” coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “He played his butt off tonight, and without him, we don’t win this game. It’s not even close. … Probably should write more about that than calling for the backup.”
Play design and increased touches to its most consistent weapons helped Missouri overpower South Carolina. Cook praised the offensive line for pass blocking and pushes on runs, calling the unit’s play “incredible.”
And to close out the contest in the fourth quarter, burning as much clock as possible, the Tigers’ offensive line and Schrader powered 10 straight rushes, picking up three first downs in a drive that lasted 6:08.
Leaning in the back in his chair at the lectern, Cook smiled when asked about his thoughts on Schrader. Whenever he hears the play, he thinks in his head, “That’s five yards right there.”
“He’s one of the best players on our team from a consistency standpoint, from a work ethic (and) from a talent standpoint,” Drinkwitz said. “I wish we had a better record so more people knew about his story.”
Drinkwitz and Cook highlighted Schrader. Coming from a Division II program last season to being the leading rusher in a contest against a ranked SEC opponent, Schrader amplified the resurgence of Missouri’s offense.
In Cook’s eyes, Schrader is everything a team needs in a running back. Schrader not only rushed for the most yards in the contest against the Gamecocks, but he also hauled in the second-most receiving yards for the Tigers.
“He’s just so grateful,” Cook said. “This is a dream for him. He’s loving this. He’ll do anything for the team.”
Missouri suffered as a result of its offensive line much of the middle-half of the season. Shuffling starters at right guard while also moving Connor Wood to right tackle in response to Zeke Powell’s season-ending injury, the Tigers couldn’t find much consistency.
But Drinkwitz lined up a different right guard — EJ Ndoma-Ogar — Saturday. Ndoma-Ogar entered the game as the backup on the depth chart before taking Mitchell Walters’ starting job.
Since Week 3 against Abilene Christian, Ndoma- Ogar had only appeared in two games — Georgia and Florida. Granted playing time in the fourth quarter against Abilene Christian, Ndoma-Ogar’s performance was one he’d rather leave in the past. The sophomore was on the field for 10 snaps and was flagged for holding. He was absent from the depth chart the following week. After being listed as a co-backup with Walters, Ndoma-Ogar was nowhere to be seen until after the Auburn game.
Wood’s inconsistencies opened playing time for Walters at right guard, but Powell’s injury brought Wood back to the line at his true position of right tackle. And with Powell’s collegiate career ending, Ndoma-Ogar returned to the depth chart the following week as a backup.
Drinkwitz continuously praises competition, and on the offensive line, sustained injuries offered more looks at players like Walters, Ndoma-Ogar and freshman Armand Membou.
The offense also incorporated redshirt freshman tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp more into the red-zone scheme, which featured a block that opened a path for Cook to score the Tigers’ first touchdown on the ground.
“Don’t count your reps, make your reps count,” Lovett said. “Because no matter if you play one snap, 20 snaps, 300 snaps, you’ve got to make them count, because your play could change the outlook of the game.”
Missouri’s offensive line was charged with just three false start penalties against South Carolina — Wood in the first quarter and the fourth quarter, and Ndoma-Ogar at the start of the second quarter. Connor Tollison added a botched, third-quarter snap to the list of mistakes, too.
But despite the four errors, Drinkwitz noted the improvements from the offensive line, starting with limiting negative yardage plays. The one negative-yardage play came on a stretch to Luther Burden III, which ended with him taking a seat in the backfield.
Missouri played its best level of offense on all facets Saturday. Extending drives and chewing clock, the Tigers were forced to punt four times — one of those coming in the final minutes of the fourth quarter — while drawing up two touchdown runs and four opportunities to add three points on the right leg of Harrison Mevis.