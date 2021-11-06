ATHENS, Ga. — Talk about learning to swim in the deep end.
Tyler Macon started at quarterback while Brady Cook rotated in for Missouri against No. 1 Georgia on Saturday at as starting QB Connor Bazelak sat out the game with a soft tissue injury.
It was a mammoth-sized task, and Tigers were massive underdogs coming into the game.
Some Missouri fans had been calling to see what the backups could do in the wake of Bazelak’s sophomore slump that has seen him throw eight interceptions in eight games. But Sanford Stadium was hardly the place to test Macon and Cook’s mettle.
Georgia’s top-ranked, generational defense licked its chops at the sight of fresh meat. The underclassmen QBs showed moments of promise, but the Bulldogs made light work of the the Tigers in a 43-6 win.
“I’ll have to go back and watch film, but I thought both of them had good and bad,” Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “Some learning experiences for both of them.”
Neither quarterback was made available to speak to reporters after the game.
The pair rotated in and out throughout the game as Drinkwitz said he was trying to find a spark to sustain the Tigers, but that never really happened for the freshman duo. An early 3-0 lead soon evaporated as the Tigers struggled to sustain a drive. Nearly three full quarters separated Missouri’s two field goals.
Macon’s experience in his debut season has been limited to bit-part roles against Vanderbilt and Southeast Missouri, while Cook’s only playing time this year came against the latter.
Their inexperience showed.
By halftime, Macon and Cook had combined for 19 yards on eight completions. Georgia QB Stetson Bennett, meanwhile, had toyed with Missouri’s secondary for 232 yards and a touchdown.
Eliah Drinkwitz frequently had words — seemingly angry ones — for his QBs as they trotted off Dooley Field, but as was perhaps to be expected, the Georgia matchup showcased what Cook and Macon could learn on the fly — and what they didn’t yet know.
Cook scrambled for 7 yards on a quarterback draw late in the second quarter. He needed 8, and he perhaps could have gotten that extra pace.
He atoned with 3:20 remaining in the third quarter, scrambling on a fourth and 8 for a first down. Cook dove just far enough for the correct yardage, taking a mammoth hit from Georgia defensive back Dan Jackson in the process.
His co-quarterback also had an opportunity to learn under the most inconvenient of circumstances.
Macon’s second drive of the day ended in Missouri’s only points of the first half. His involvement ended one down earlier on a run-pass option gone wildly wrong. On third and 2 from the Georgia 17, Macon caught the snap and turned, expecting see Tyler Badie at his side.
Badie was about 4 yards behind him.
“We were supposed to have a speed motion out of the backfield, and we didn’t get that done,” Drinkwitz said. “It’s on me.”
The play was snapped from the 17-yard line, which was the furthest Missouri made it down Dooley Field until the final seconds of the fourth quarter. It appeared, despite what Drinkwitz said, to be Macon’s error, and with the game still scoreless at that point, potentially cost Missouri four more points than it managed on the possession.
But Macon too showed positive signs.
He could hardly be praised for his passing, as he finished 6 of 13 for 74 yards. But on Missouri’s final drive of the game he marched the Tigers down to the 1-yard line, completing passes of 28 and 31 yards to Tauskie Dove.
But Macon’s real strength was something the Tigers haven’t seen from a quarterback this season — a threat to run.
Macon carried the ball 42 yards on 11 attempts, which isn’t to be sniffed at against a defense that has allowed an average of 75.6 rushing yards this season.
Cook ran for 32 yards, meaning the pair combined for 9 more yards on the ground than the 65 Bazelak has managed all season.
But Cook’s most promising moments came from pocket passing. He completed 14 of his 19 pass attempts — 74% on the day. But those 14 passes travelled just 78 yards, an average of 5.6 yards per play.
Between them, they totaled 152 yards through the air. That’s well below Bazelak’s 267.2-yard average this season, and proved to be a hindrance to Drinkwitz and Missouri.
“We weren’t really able to consistently throw the football with them, and that’s something we’ll have to work on,” Drinkwitz said.
Whether Missouri will be working on that for another in-game situation or not is, once again, up in the air.
Drinkwitz said it is, “Too early to know,” Bazelak’s injury status, and further information will likely be available Wednesday or Thursday.