Eliah Drinkwitz’s O-line carousel is up and running, and this time it hopes everyone can find a horse before Week 1.
Last year’s fall camp saw five different players rotate through the guard position, according to previous Missourian reporting. With then-junior Hyrin White taken out of the mix early by an injury, the Tigers relied heavily on Larry Borom, Case Cook and Michael Maietti to protect their backfield throughout the season.
While Borom declared for the NFL Draft in December, Missouri retains two of that core three in Cook and Maietti, who’s using his extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted to all athletes because of COVID-19. Drinkwitz was vocal during the offseason about his desires for Maietti, who started all 10 of last season’s games at center, to return to the program as a graduate student.
“I mean, it’s a good feeling to be wanted definitely, but overall I’m excited to be a part of this football team and excited for the future of Missouri football,” Maietti said.
The pair will anchor a diverse offensive linemen group that Drinkwitz said has “a lot of guys who can rep multiple positions.” Keeping his word on spring being a time for player growth and development, Drinkwitz rotated a number of players through the mix at different positions Saturday.
Cook, a redshirt senior with four years of film at right guard, even played a bit of center as a potential backup should something happen to Maietti.
“We’re trying to make sure that we do a nice job of making sure Case and Mike don’t over rep, I would say is the best term,” Drinkwitz said. “Then it also provides us an opportunity to give that guard position great reps.”
Besides White, who has returned following his injury, redshirt sophomores Luke Griffin and D.J. Bullard, redshirt juniors Richard Taylor, Xavier Delgado, Mike Ruth and freshman Connor Tollison were all guys Drinkwitz said he wants to give opportunities this spring.
Cook, who’s set to represent Missouri on the Southeastern Conference leadership council this season, recognizes the responsibility he and his peers have in the larger offensive scheme, not just during plays, but between them as well.
“The team goes as we go,” Cook said. “As an O line, we have to go out there, set the tone, set the tempo and make sure we’re going in the right direction.”
Though Drinkwitz won’t release an official depth chart until fall, players at other positions are emerging as clear candidates for first string, including running back Tyler Badie.
Badie saw a decrease in his rushing attempts last year — from 108 in 2019 to just 48 — but in the wake of Larry Rountree III declaring for the NFL Draft, that number should rise again. Rountree accounted for 1,019 of Missouri’s 1,352 rushing yards last season, which leaves behind a big hole in an offense that was already fourth-worst in the SEC in rushing last year.
While Badie knows filling his predecessor’s shoes is no easy task, the senior said his head is finally in a place where he feels he could be a top SEC talent.
“Now, my mentality, I know I can compete in this league,” Badie said. “I know I can be the best running back in this conference. And that’s what I wanna show. Every day.”
The running back core also includes sophomore Elijah Young, who had 10 attempts for a net 78 yards last season, and three-star freshmen recruits Taj Butts and B.J. Harris among other returning players.
Connor Bazelak is the clear leader of the quarterback group, but sophomore Brady Cook, freshman Tyler Macon and redshirt junior Jack Samsel are helping the projected starter reach new heights while working on their own skills.
“(Brady’s) pushing Connor right now,” Drinkwitz said. “He’s practicing really well and playing well. Macon’s gotten extended reps. For a freshman, I’ve been pleasantly surprised with his ability to create and extend plays.”
Cook completed six of his seven pass attempts last season, and threw one touchdown against Vanderbilt. Both Cook and Macon are from the St. Louis area and were rated as four-star prospects.
As for who Bazelak will be throwing to, there’s a healthy mix of old and new faces. Graduate transfer Keke Chism is back thanks to the NCAA’s added year of eligibility, along with Tauskie Dove and Barrett Banister. The group also adds freshmen Mookie Cooper and Dominic Lovett, two of the first new players to earn their numbers this spring.
Chism was Missouri’s leading receiver in his first season with the team, logging 458 yards on 35 catches. With the struggles Bazelak had connecting with receivers in the red zone, though, Chism only scored one touchdown.
“You look especially at my last year, being in the system for the first time, a new system at that with a new first-year quarterback, there’s gonna be obstacles and just from a timing and chemistry standpoint,” Chism said. “It’s gonna take time for those things to develop.”
Jalen Knox is also projected to return this summer after recovering from surgery on an undisclosed lower extremity.