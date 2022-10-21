Brady Cook spoke this week about what he needs to do to improve Missouri’s passing game. He pointed to continued growth in reading defenses and improving on third downs. He discussed the Florida interceptions: He said he needed to hold onto the ball once he saw Luther Burden bumped off his route on the first one, and that he needed to put it on Tauskie Dove’s outside shoulder on the second one.
“Just gotta score more touchdowns,” Cook said. “That’s what I’m focused on.”
Cook and company will have an opportunity to do that Saturday against a Vanderbilt defense that has given up plenty, particularly in its three SEC games. Context is important; the Commodores’ first three SEC opponents were then-No. 2 Alabama, then-No. 9 Ole Miss and No. 1 Georgia, but the numbers and tape are ugly.
Among FBS teams, Vanderbilt is 129th in total defense, 130th in scoring defense, 130th in passing yards allowed and 131st in opponent quarterback rating.
The tape tells a similar story. Ole Miss gashed Vanderbilt’s defense through the air using a variety of concepts, particularly over the middle of the field.
Play-action is the first and foremost way Missouri can attack Vanderbilt. The Commodores’ safeties and linebackers oftentimes bite — and bite hard. There will be gaps for Cook and, not exclusively but in particular, Dominic Lovett to hit slants, skinny posts and seam routes from the slot if the Tigers work play-fakes.
The two most glaring examples for the Rebels were a 20-yard completion over the middle from Jaxson Dart to Jordan Watkins and a 71-yard touchdown to Jonathan Mingo. Both times, Dart faked the handoff out of the shotgun. Vanderbilt’s linebackers and safeties crashed toward the line of scrimmage, allowing a gap between the two spots and green grass behind them.
There’s evidence that suggests teams don’t need to run the ball well to torch defenses on play-action, but it definitely doesn’t hurt, and the Tigers have been running well as of late.
“Any time that you can run the ball, bring the safeties down where they gotta fit into the run scheme, it brings the over-the-top, play-action shot game, which is a big part of what we do,” wide receiver Barrett Banister said.
Ole Miss beat Vanderbilt with a well-set-up screen to Mingo. He made one tackler miss and found nothing but green grass. It beat Vanderbilt with an angle route out of the backfield with Watkins against a blitz. The deep safety overran where Watkins’ first break was heading, and the receiver’s speed did the rest in the open field.
While running backs Cody Schrader and Nate Peat haven’t been threats to catch the ball out of the backfield like Tyler Badie, (who specialized in those routes, Missouri has been known to bring receivers like Lovett and Burden into the backfield for concepts like that.
Both are listed as probable and should be good to go Saturday.
“These looks are things we’ve seen before,” Cook said. “I need to be smart about where blitzes are coming from, and just my protections, and just delivering the ball and making plays. … We feel pretty comfortable about what they’re doing. We just need to go out and execute.”
Beyond creative play concepts, Missouri’s speedy receivers — Burden, Lovett and Mookie Cooper — should be able to outrun Vanderbilt's corners. The deep shots that Missouri has taken, with mixed results, should be there.
“Being aggressive and attacking the defense,” Dove said when asked how Missouri can set the tone offensively this week. “Attacking their weaknesses and making sure we capitalize off those.”
Cook and the Tigers’ passing game will have a chance to show out Saturday. They can also make progress against Vanderbilt’s secondary that they can take into tougher upcoming matchups against South Carolina and Kentucky.
Despite an up-and-down start to the season and a narrow path to a bowl game, Cook isn’t giving in anytime soon.
“I plan on changing this thing around,” Cook said. “By the end of these six games, it’s gonna be a different story, for sure. I can tell you that.”