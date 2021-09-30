Offensive lineman Case Cook appeared on Thursday’s injury report for the fourth week and for the third time as questionable. Cook did not suit up against Southeast Missouri State or Boston College. His injury is unknown.
Wide receiver Barrett Banister and tight end Niko Hea are also both listed as questionable. Banister caught his first touchdown since 2019 in Week 4 against BC.
Defensive lineman Darius Robinson continues to be out following an injury he suffered against SEMO. He is joined by wide receiver Mookie Cooper, who has been off and on IR with a foot injury. Earlier this week, MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz said the staff was still working on getting Cooper to full health.