Brady Cook runs with the ball

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook runs with the ball Friday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.

 Olivia Anderson/Missourian

The realization hit Brady Cook like a ton of bricks during Missouri’s bye week as he reviewed game film from the first half of the 2022 season.

As he watched every one of his throws back and reviewed each read throughout the Tigers mid-October break, he couldn’t help but think of how he continued to let his defense down.

  Sports Reporter, Spring 2022 studying sports journalism.

