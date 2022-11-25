The realization hit Brady Cook like a ton of bricks during Missouri’s bye week as he reviewed game film from the first half of the 2022 season.
As he watched every one of his throws back and reviewed each read throughout the Tigers mid-October break, he couldn’t help but think of how he continued to let his defense down.
There was the Auburn game, one in which Missouri’s offense mustered 14 points before being held scoreless in the second half. He had an opportunity to lead his childhood team down the field and knock off top-ranked Georgia on Oct. 1 but couldn't. Poor reads and untimely mistakes on his part hurt the Tigers against Florida a week later.
On the Friday night before Missouri took on Vanderbilt and began the second half of its season, Cook sat down and delivered a message to his teammates, one specifically aimed at those on the other side of the ball.
“The defense has kept us in games all year,” Cook said. “They have done a hell of a job every week, so I sat down and said, ‘I’m not going to leave my defense hanging anymore.’ It was a focus (for the offense) to hold up our end of the bargain.”
While he hasn’t lit the Southeastern Conference on fire, Cook has played with more confidence since the Tigers' bye week and saved his best three games for last. Most importantly, when Missouri needed to beat rivals Arkansas in its final regular-season game to clinch a guaranteed bowl berth, Cook stepped up. The sophomore QB finished with 380 total yards and two touchdowns, just enough to lead the Tigers to a 29-27 win against the Razorbacks on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
“He has played really good football over the last 10 to 12 quarters,” coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “He has continued to grow and develop and hasn’t flinched.”
Missouri needed every yard Cook produced to secure its sixth win of the season, and the quarterback couldn’t have performed much better. He led the Tigers on four consecutive scoring drives to open the game, completing six of his first eight passes for 139 yards and rushing for 49 yards and a touchdown on his first five carries.
Once again, Cook ended the night as the Tigers’ best all-around offensive player. He finished with a game-high 138 rushing yards, making him Missouri’s leading rusher for a third week in a row. Cook finished with four carries that went over 10 yards, and his 9-yard score that put the Tigers up 17-7 in the second quarter was his sixth rushing touchdown of the season.
“(Cook’s) rushing ability is what really separated us tonight,” Drinkwitz said. “His escapability gave us a chance to win. He gets beat to hell, he has shoulder issues, but he keeps getting up, looks at me with a smile on his face and says, ‘Let’s go.’”
Cook made some of his best throws of the season in the first half against Arkansas, too. He completed a 27-yard pass to Dominic Lovett on third-and-7, followed by a 24-yard completion to Mookie Cooper on a drive that ended in a 3-yard touchdown by Cody Schrader.
Before his 9-yard rushing touchdown, Cook completed a 55-yard pass to Lovett with pressure in his face. He found Luther Burden down the sideline for a 23-yard touchdown with 10:09 left in the third quarter to put the Tigers up 26-21.
Then, as the offense stalled in the fourth quarter, he connected with Mekhi Miller for a 22-yard completion down the seam on third-and-4. The completion extended a crucial late-game drive, burned more clock, forced Arkansas to use up its timeouts, and, most importantly, kept the Tigers’ hopes of a bowl game alive.
“I thought he did a great job of pushing the ball down the field and helping us soften up (Arkansas’ defense) early,” Drinkwitz said.
It turned out to be a good thing Cook played arguably his best half of football in the opening 30 minutes, because Missouri’s offense faltered in the second half. He finished with 89 passing yards and 26 rushing yards after intermission.
In the third quarter, Cook overthrew Lovett in the back corner of the end zone with the chance to put his team up 12. Instead, the Tigers settled for a field goal. Missouri had two possessions with under six minutes and 30 seconds to play and came away with no points.
“(Arkansas’ defense) was playing a little softer on Dominic in the slot, so it was a little tougher to throw over the top,” Cook said. “Their linebackers were more tuned into my breaks, which made it harder to scramble, and the quarterback draws weren’t as open as they were in the first half.”
Missouri was trending toward another deflating — and possibly a season-ending — defeat. Instead, Cook put the offense on his back in the first half before the Tigers' defense carried the mantle the rest of the way.