Throughout the 2020 season, running back Larry Rountree III represented Missouri on the Southeastern Conference Football Leadership Council. Rountree’s college career came to an end in December, and offensive lineman Case Cook will be Missouri’s new representative.
“As Case being the returning, permanent captain, we thought that would be a great opportunity for him to continue to display leadership,” Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “Case is a guy who’s consistent in what he does, whether it’s work ethic, practice habits, whatever those things are, he’s consistent in providing those.”
Cook has been a mainstay on the Tigers’ O-line, starting at least eight games in each of the past three seasons. He was named SEC offensive lineman of the week after Missouri’s Oct. 24 win over Kentucky.
Burdine looks to take step forward
Cornerback Ishmael Burdine stepped onto campus in 2019 hoping to contribute as a freshman. An injury in fall camp limited him to one game.
Burdine enters his redshirt sophomore year with a chance to contribute on an inexperienced Tiger secondary.
New defensive coordinator Steve Wilks has a history of working with defensive backs: he coached secondaries in the NFL from 2005-16. Burdine knows the success Wilks has had, and expects the combination of his guidance and a full season under his belt to help him this year.
“I did my research on him, and I saw the corners and DBs that he taught, such as Pat Tillman, and I think me learning from him, since he’s been at the next level and taught so many great corners like Josh Norman," Burdine said. “I think (there’s) a lot of stuff he can add to my game.
“Now that I know everything I need to work on, I’m working on it every day and come next year, it’s gonna be a whole new me. You probably won’t be able to recognize how different I’ll be.”
With the departure of safeties Tyree Gillespie and Joshuah Bledsoe, Missouri’s defensive backs will be one of its least experienced units. Burdine will have his opportunity to compete for playing time, starting with this spring.
“Lot of open competition,” Drinkwitz said. “Again, it’s all about individual player development. None of the depth charts will be established by the end of this spring. It’s just an opportunity for a lot of different guys to get as many reps as they possibly can and figure out where they need to improve.”
Lovett becomes first numbered newcomer
Missouri's freshmen and transfers wore blank mesh jerseys when spring practice began Feb. 26. It's a new Drinkwitz custom: jersey numbers are not given out, players earn them throughout camp.
Freshman wide receiver Dominic Lovett became the first newcomer to earn a number when he jogged onto the field with a white No. 7 on his chest.
"He's just been consistent, playing with effort, making plays," Drinkwitz said. "(He) made some explosive plays (in) Friday's and Saturday's practice. Felt like he had earned the opportunity to wear No. 7."