Missouri quarterback Brady Cook had surgery on his throwing shoulder Thursday, a team spokesperson confirmed.
According to the report, Cook tore his labrum in MU’s Week 2 loss at Kansas State and started for the remainder of the season, finishing with 2,724 passing yards and 14 touchdowns. Due to the surgery, Cook will miss the team’s spring camp, leaving freshman Sam Horn as the only healthy scholarship quarterback currently on the roster.
Redshirt freshman Tyler Macon transferred to Alcorn State, and Jack Abraham is out of eligibility. Incoming freshman Gabarri Johnson will not arrive on campus until the summer.
Horn is likely to gain valuable reps with the first-team offense after attempting just two passes during his freshman season — both in a single series in the Tigers’ win over New Mexico State on Nov. 19. Horn, a four-star football recruit and former top-100 MLB draft prospect, plans to play baseball at MU, but football is expected to remain his priority.
Badie makes move to Denver
Former Missouri star running back Tyler Badie joined the Denver Broncos’ 53-man roster Thursday, an ESPN source reported Thursday.
The 22-year-old was a sixth-round draft pick by Baltimore but was placed on the team’s practice squad in late August.
Badie’s first NFL action could come against former Missouri teammate Nick Bolton and the Chiefs at noon Sunday. Badie led the SEC in rushing in 2021 and set an MU single-season rushing record with 1,604 yards on the ground.