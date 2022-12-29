Missouri quarterback Brady Cook had surgery on his throwing shoulder Thursday, a team spokesperson confirmed.

According to the report, Cook tore his labrum in MU’s Week 2 loss at Kansas State and started for the remainder of the season, finishing with 2,724 passing yards and 14 touchdowns. Due to the surgery, Cook will miss the team’s spring camp, leaving freshman Sam Horn as the only healthy scholarship quarterback currently on the roster.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter for fall 2022. Studying sports journalism. Reach me at wpsvtp@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you