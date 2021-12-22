FORT WORTH, Texas — It was all too perfect.
Brady Cook, the charismatic, local kid who grew up a die-hard fan of Missouri, who dreamed of someday playing for his favorite team, jogged onto the field with 2:44 left in the Armed Forces Bowl down by five points in his first collegiate start. Cook had spent the past two years waiting sometimes patiently, sometimes with frustration, to get his shot.
“This is it,” Cook thought. “This is why we play football.”
The dream scenario quickly became reality, as Cook completed five passes on five attempts for 66 yards, taking the Tigers down to the Army 6-yard line. He then connected with Keke Chism in the back of the end zone to give Missouri the lead. End the movie, roll the credits.
But as it so often does, reality ruined the romantic underdog story.
Missouri’s two-point attempt was no good after Cook threw incomplete to Dawson Downing, and Army’s offense showed a previously unseen ability to move the ball quickly. The Black Knights marched 51 yards in 1:08 and buoyed by a 15-yard facemask penalty on DJ Jackson to get into range for kicker Cole Talley. Talley, who missed from 43 yards in the first quarter, nailed a 41-yard field goal to give Army a 24-22 win, sharply ending what moments earlier had looked like a season-defining Missouri victory.
“I thought I did some good things, obviously made some costly mistakes,” said Cook, who finished 27-for-34 for 238 yards and a touchdown and 53 yards and a TD on the ground a day after being officially named Missouri’s starter. “I missed the throw when it mattered most.”
All game, Army (9-4) did what Missouri couldn’t. The Tigers consistently got into Army territory but never found the end zone after their first possession. Army scored both touchdowns both times it was inside the Missouri 20.
Twice the Tiger offense stayed on the field on fourth down. Neither time was it successful. Army went 5 of 5 in the same scenario.
The contrast became about as stark as it could have late in the third quarter when Downing was stuffed on fourth-and-1. As if proving a point, Army picked up the yardage on fourth down the Tigers (6-7) couldn’t three plays later. Then again on fourth down, as quarterback Tyhier Tyler made a rare throw for a 14-yard touchdown pass.
“At the end of the day, we’ve got to grit up a little bit more,” linebacker Blaze Alldredge said. “I think there’s a couple times where we gave up some leaky yards, and they’ve got some big boys, but we come from the SEC. We’re used to big boys.”
Army rushed 55 times for 211 rushing yards. The quarterbacks, Tyler, Jabari Laws and Christian Anderson, combined to go 6 for 9 through the air for 95 yards.
Missouri’s offensive line, one of its most intact units after injuries, transfers and opt-outs shrunk most other groups, had its way with Army’s defense early. Elijah Young and Downing consistently had Texas-sized holes to run through. The pair combined 27 attempts for 144 yards. Missouri got on the board first with a 30-yard scamper from Cook and added three field goals before the end of the first half.
On the other side of the ball, the Tigers mostly bent but didn’t break against Army’s triple-option attack. The Black Knights gained 96 yards on three drives — 93 coming on the first two — in the first half but came away with only seven points on a 22-yard keeper from Anderson.
But Army kept chipping away at Missouri’s injury-riddled defense. Anderson’s touchdown was the only carry that went for more than 15 yards, but the slow methodical pace allowed the Black Knights to beat Missouri in time of possession. Four of their nine drives took at least five minutes off the clock.
“It puts you in a really tough position,” Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “That’s why we needed to maximize our red zone scores in the first half, and didn’t do that.”
Anderson completed two of his three second-half attempts before leaving with an injury. Running back JaKobi Buchanan capped the opening 17-play, 75-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown run up the middle.
A dejected Drinkwitz sat down for his press conference after the game, having to process both what had just played out on the field and the conclusion of his second season in Columbia. He buried his head in his hands several times during the eight minutes he sat behind the microphone.
“Disappointed for our team, especially our seniors,” he said. “Just a difficult way to lose the game.”