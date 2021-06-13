Six months after committing to LSU and two days after an official visit to MU, four-star class of 2022 cornerback Marcus Scott II flipped his pledge to Missouri, announcing his decision via Twitter on Sunday.
Scott is the third player and second corner to commit to Missouri since Thursday, following former Tulsa defensive back Akayleb Evans. The Conroe, Texas, native is the No. 44-ranked prospect in the state by Rivals. As a high school junior in 2020, he recorded 27 tackles, 10 pass breakups and two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.
Just over 18 months into his tenure, Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz has already flipped multiple highly-rated prospects. In December, four-star East St. Louis receiver Dominic Lovett decommitted from Arizona State to join the Tigers.