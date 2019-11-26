With Missouri losing its appeal of the sanctions levied against it by the NCAA, there are numbers to be examined to understand the impact of the decision.
As part of its appeal, the school hired attorneys to help its case. According to numbers obtained via a Sunshine request, the university had spent approximately $595,626.60 on outside counsel as of Oct. 4th.
Missouri also spent approximately $4,000 on “Make it Right,” an advertising campaign designed to draw attention to the harsh sanctions, which MU Athletics repeatedly called unfair.
The “Make it Right” campaign focused mostly on social media, but several billboards emblazoned with the motto popped up across the state in the weeks and months after Jan. 31, when the sanctions were announced.
With he sanctions being upheld, Missouri will forfeit its conference share of bowl revenue, as per a Southeastern Conference rule.
Missouri, like all other schools in the SEC, does not receive money directly from bowl games. Instead, that money goes to the conference and is added to a pool that is distributed equally among the member schools.
In Fiscal Year 2018, which includes the 2017 bowl season when the SEC had two teams make the national championship game and Missouri played in the Texas Bowl, the university reported $9.8 million in revenue from conference distribution, according to previous Missourian reporting.
SEC rules state that half of Missouri’s share can be accessed in five years if the school does not commit any further major violations during that time. The other half would be distributed among the other SEC schools.
MU Athletics chief financial officer Tim Hickman was quoted in the Missourian in February saying that the loss of conference distributions would be “about 7 or 8 percent of our budget.”
For the past two years, the athletic department has operated in the red, meaning it is spending more than it is earning. In 2018, Missouri was nearly $2 million in the red, though that is a lower figure than it was in 2017.
One possible measure available to the athletic department to compensate for the loss of SEC bowl revenue is to take a loan out from the university. This has happened before, when Missouri left the Big 12 for the SEC and had to pay a penalty to its old conference.