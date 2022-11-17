Michael Cox and Tyler Stephens were listed on Missouri’s injury report Thursday for the first time this season. The running back and tight end are out against New Mexico State.
The Tigers didn’t disclose injuries for either player, but Stephens left the Tennessee gameSaturday with what appeared to be a shoulder injury. The Buffalo transfer was favoring his left side when he entered the medical tent.
With Stephens out, redshirt freshman Ryan Hoerstkamp would likely see more playing time for Missouri. Seen more recently as a blocker, Hoerstkamp has taken more snaps from Kibet Chepyator in recent weeks.
Cox is listed as a backup running back on the depth chart along with BJ Harris and Taj Butts. While not seen in most schemes, his absense could offer freshman Tavorus Jones — who will redshirt, according to running backs coach Curtis Luper — an extra look late into Saturday’s game.
Long snapper Daniel Hawthorne, wide receiver Chance Luper, right tackle Hyrin White and right guard EJ Ndoma-Ogar all remain out for Missouri. White — who is out for the year with a leg injury — will apply for a medical redshirt to play next season.
Luper and Ndoma-Ogar could return for the Tigers for postseason play, if Missouri becomes eligible for a bowl game.