Michael Cox and Tyler Stephens were listed on Missouri’s injury report Thursday for the first time this season. The running back and tight end are out against New Mexico State.

The Tigers didn’t disclose injuries for either player, but Stephens left the Tennessee gameSaturday with what appeared to be a shoulder injury. The Buffalo transfer was favoring his left side when he entered the medical tent.

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

