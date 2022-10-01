Football is a cruel sport. You don't need to tell Missouri football fans twice.
In the last two weeks, the Tigers lost by the narrowest of margins in gut-wrenching fashion, albeit it in much different ways. Against Auburn last Saturday, Missouri allowed a surefire victory to slip away twice with a missed game-winning field goal to end regulation and a fumble into the end zone in overtime.
A week later, the Tigers never trailed top-ranked Georgia until Bulldogs running back Daijun Edwards plowed into the end zone with 4:03 remaining. Missouri's 26-22 loss Saturday night at Memorial Stadium will go down as a heartbreaker, but something about the defeat felt distinctively different than a week ago.
For four quarters, the Tigers went punch for punch with the defending national champion, a team that entered Saturday outscoring opponents 169-32. The Bulldogs went through a quarter of their season without ever trailing, but they played from behind against the Tigers for more than 49 minutes of game time.
Georgia remained scoreless until the 6:36 mark of the second quarter before stringing together two field goal drives before halftime. Still, something felt amiss with Georgia; for one of the first times all season, it looked vulnerable, nowhere more evident than in a 63-yard run it gave up to Cody Schrader.
If there’s any moment the Tigers want to redo after the game, it’s that Schrader’s run — which put Missouri on the Georgia 1-yard line — ended in a field goal after a false start backed the offense up 5 yards and the visitor’s defense held. Would the Tigers ever love to have those four missed points back now.
"We're self-inflicted wounds away from winning that game," coach Eli Drinkwitz said.
Georgia’s defense entered the night as the nationally renowned unit, but it was Missouri’s defense that made the game’s first explosive plays. The Tigers forced the Bulldogs’ offense into a pair of three-and-outs and forced a fumble on its first three drives.
As Missouri’s defense whipped the Memorial Stadium faithful into a frenzy, Georgia’s defense held steady. The Tigers’ offense picked up only 2 yards on its first two drives and struggled to take advantage of the good field position it was given.
On its third drive, Missouri’s offense came to life, much to the delight of the 58,165 screaming fans in attendance. Dominic Lovett in particular stood out, making six first-half receptions for 84 yards, including a 36-yard catch as the Tigers extended their lead on the defending national champion to 10-0.
Then Missouri's defense held again, as Daylan Carnell recovered a botched handoff to set the Tigers up at the Georgia 36. The possession ended in a converted 49-yard field goal and a 13-0 lead for the home team.
Following the offense stalling within striking distance of pay dirt, the Bulldogs drove down the field and knocked in a field goal before halftime. That sequence proved pivotal, as Missouri, which deferred to Georgia to start the game, came up empty on its first possession of the second half and the Bulldogs drove down the field for a field goal.
After trading field goals for most of the second half, Georgia finally found the end zone with a 1-yard touchdown run by Kendall Milton. The rush capped off an impressive drive in which the Bulldogs completed plays of 27 and 20 yards as well as converted a fourth-and-1 to keep the drive alive.
After another Missouri drive ended in a punt, quarterback Stetson Bennett led his team down the field for a second consecutive touchdown to steer his team past a potential monumental upset in Columbia.
At 2-3, the Tigers have an uphill battle to make a bowl game. However, the prospects for the rest of the season don't feel as hopeless as they did after last week's 17-14 loss to Auburn.
There aren't moral victories in football, of course. Saturday's loss to the Bulldogs will sting for a while, but the Tigers displayed four quarters of fight against perhaps the most talented team in the country. It's the kind of performance around which a team can build, or re-spark, a season.
"Press on, press on," Drinkwitz told his players after the game. "We have a lot of things to build on; our football team is coming together."