South Carolina had just punched Missouri "right in the mouth."
That's how MU coach Barry Odom put it after the game. The Gamecocks, down by 10 coming out of the intermission, revitalized themselves with a 75-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the second half. The Tigers' lead was down to 17-14. How would they respond?
They started by turning to ol' reliable.
It was Larry Rountree III's turn to take tailback duties that series, and he jump-started the engine of a struggling offense before Tyler Badie finished the job with a touchdown catch out of the backfield. The 10-play, 75-yard drive was a critical answer that stretched the lead back to a two-score game.
"That tests you a little bit," Odom said. "To be able and go respond to it, that was huge."
Badie scored the touchdown, but Rountree's responsibility in the drive was equally huge. He had four carries for 30 yards, contributing to his team-leading 88 yards on 23 tries in the game. He started the drive with a 10-yard run and was given the ball on the next two plays. He got MU into field goal range with a 15-yard rush.
In a slow-rambling drive, Rountree's physical style of running appeared to be exactly what Missouri needed to push the chains. He has been impactful since the Tigers' season-opening loss to Wyoming, which isn't much of a coincidence since Odom has said that the team's performance and attitude are often a reflection of Rountree's.
The junior's numbers weren't as striking against South Carolina, but his presence tends to prove important. Missouri continued to follow its general trend of alternating Rountree and Badie at running back every other possession. Each drive wasn't confined to just one of them playing — the Tigers showed the value of using both when they went to Badie for the touchdown on that third quarter drive — but one of them tends to take all of the carries on any given series.
And Missouri's two touchdowns on offense were both scored on possessions that were Rountree's to run. He also had three carries for 10 yards in a second-quarter touchdown drive.
Aside from the touchdown, Badie didn't have a strong outing: His 11 carries went for 18 yards, he coughed up a fumble and he was in the backfield when MU turned the ball over on downs at the goal-line.
Even though Badie has played more snaps this season, Rountree has more carries so far — 73 to Badie's 46. This shows that Odom and offensive coordinator Derek Dooley are far more inclined to run the ball with the more experienced Rountree on the field, especially in high-stakes possessions such as the long touchdown drive against South Carolina. (Badie is used a bit more frequently as a receiver, with 14 catches this season, but Rountree still has six of his own.)
Gillespie stands out, pass defense stands strong
Ronnell Perkins' 100-yard interception return aside, Missouri still was dominant defending through the air. The Tigers limited South Carolina's freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski to 13 completions in 30 tries for just 166 yards — one week after he tallied 324 yards (36 of 57) against Alabama.
"We said we were going to treat him like a freshman," defensive end Chris Turner said.
That applied in both pressure and coverage. The Tigers racked up four sacks and seven pass breakups in what Odom called "as dominating a defensive performance as I've been around."
The safeties were often the crucial link. Joshuah Bledsoe and Tyree Gillespie accounted for four of those seven pass breakups (two each). Bledsoe was one of Missouri's leading tacklers with five — short of just Cale Garrett — and he added one of MU's five quarterback hurries.
A hurry is one thing, but Gillespie did him one better during a second quarter series after a Missouri turnover. Gillespie blitzed against South Carolina's wildcat formation and came up with a sack for minus-six yards. The next play, Gillespie was back in help coverage and saved a touchdown by making an athletic play to get his hand on the ball in the back of the end zone. The Gamecocks missed a field goal.
And, yes, that Perkins pick-six was pretty important, too.
Now one-third through the season, Missouri still has the No. 5 pass defense in the country and is No. 6 in total defense. The team's four defensive touchdowns in four games are the most in the nation; no other team has more than two.
The Tigers are also No. 12 in third-down defense. Opponents are 16 for 62 (.258) on third downs against them.