Taped to the doors of the defensive meeting room this week was a picture of Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn. Facing one of the best running backs in the country, Missouri knew what lay ahead, and through constant rain Vaughn slipped through the Tigers’ defense for 145 yards on the ground.

Vaughn was only half of the two-headed monster Kansas State deployed out of the backfield. Nebraska transfer quarterback Adrian Martinez led a charge of 52 yards on the ground, scrambling for a 16-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Complementing that with 101 yards through the air, Martinez surpassed his 51 passing yards from the Wildcats’ Week 1 bout with South Dakota in the first half Saturday.

