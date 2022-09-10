Taped to the doors of the defensive meeting room this week was a picture of Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn. Facing one of the best running backs in the country, Missouri knew what lay ahead, and through constant rain Vaughn slipped through the Tigers’ defense for 145 yards on the ground.
Vaughn was only half of the two-headed monster Kansas State deployed out of the backfield. Nebraska transfer quarterback Adrian Martinez led a charge of 52 yards on the ground, scrambling for a 16-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Complementing that with 101 yards through the air, Martinez surpassed his 51 passing yards from the Wildcats’ Week 1 bout with South Dakota in the first half Saturday.
Missouri held Louisiana Tech to an NCAA-best 8 yards on the ground last week, but an experienced front seven retooled with Power Five transfers couldn’t close gaps on Vaughn and Martinez early on.
“I thought they ran hard,” coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “I don't know if there were a lot of holes, but I know that they ran hard.”
Designed plays for Martinez to use his legs weren’t as recognizable by the Missouri defense to open play. Multiple rushing attempts from the quarterback in the first half followed up-the-field blocking from tight ends and even Vaughn, who read blitzing linebackers like a book. Vaughn’s lateral agility also carried him to gains even when Missouri swarmed the backfield and caught the offense on its heels.
But in the second half, the Tigers limited deep shots in the air and explosive plays on the ground from the tandem of Martinez and Vaughn. In the third quarter, Kansas State was held to only six points, with two of three field goal attempts splitting the uprights.
“Defensively, I thought they did a nice job of stopping them in the third quarter, giving us a chance,” Drinkwitz said. “But didn’t do a very good job in the first whatever part of the game (on) the third downs and fourth downs.”
Drinkwitz owned up to all struggles with Missouri’s play Saturday. Kansas State converted 4 of 13 third downs, also converting two fourth-down opportunities, with one ending in a late score.
Adjustments were made out of halftime, but the lack of an offensive presence kept the Missouri defense facing Kansas State on its own half of the field. Three of the four interceptions thrown by the Tigers were nabbed in the third quarter.
“Obviously, the game came down to the third quarter,” Drinkwitz said. “We cut it to a two-possession game. (The) defense held them. We got backed up and took a shot, threw an interception.
“Defense holds them again; we throw another interception. Defense holds them again; we throw an interception. We just put our defense’s back against the wall too many times.”
When asked about the positives of a 40-12 loss, Drinkwitz highlighted the resilience of the defense keeping the game within three scores at the start of the second half, adding that the offense can’t put the MU defense in position to give up points.
“The defense, they showed up today,” wide receiver Tauskie Dove said. “They did a tremendous job. Just offensively, we weren’t able to get into the end zone very often.”
Holding Kansas State to just six points in the third quarter was a point of pride for the MU defense ... and a bit of a confidence boost.
“I think we started off a little slow in the first half,” Bailey said. “We picked it up a little bit, and we got a couple stops from there, but we've got to keep going and we've got to play harder than that. We've got to figure out how to put some points on the board on the defensive side.”
No life was present on the offensive front. Another interception from backup quarterback Jack Abraham in the fourth quarter put Kansas State in position to add to its lead.
Both Drinkwitz and defensive coordinator Blake Baker have reiterated the need to limit explosive plays. But at the start of the fourth quarter, Vaughn found open space for a 29-yard run. The drive ended in his second rushing touchdown of the contest, from 24 yards out.
On the day, the Wildcats rushed for 235 yards on 43 total attempts. All four of Kansas State’s touchdowns came on the ground, with backup running back DJ Giddens adding a late score from 28 yards out in the fourth quarter after Vaughn’s exit.
The Tigers collected only one tackle for loss Saturday. With a defense showing promise on filling gaps and engaging the runner at the line, more will be assessed from Baker’s staff this week before taking on Abilene Christian next Saturday.