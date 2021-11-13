Two hours, 17 minutes and 51 seconds.
That’s how long it took Missouri for its first home lead in an SEC matchup this season.
The Tigers trailed wire-to-wire in their two previous home conference games against Tennessee and Texas A&M, and fell behind early to South Carolina at Faurot Field on Saturday. But on the backs of a breakthrough night for the defense and a revitalized offense, the Tigers managed to hold on to the rare lead for a 31-28 win.
Defensive back Martez Manuel knocked on wood that this is a sign that the team — specifically the defense — is finally finding its flow.
“We’ve been finding our feet,” Manuel said. “Defensively, I’ll speak for us, just trying to pass around positive vibes and just trying to keep guys uplifted. We can go on social media and hear how bad we are, so just being (able) to have each other in the locker room and know that we’re here for each other has been a big deal and is turning things around.”
And there was more than one unwanted record snapped.
The 27:23 minutes between the Gamecocks’ second and third scores of the game is the longest the Tigers have held an FBS team without scoring this season.
Missouri gave up 57 yards against the run, which was 111 yards better than its next best performance: last Saturday against Georgia.
It all culminated in a first home SEC win that puts the Tigers one win away from bowl eligibility.
“The energy level was different today,” tight end Daniel Parker Jr. said. “From the first kickoff, everyone from freshmen to seniors was jumping up and down, offense was rooting for defense, defense was rooting for offense.”
Drinkwitz opens up the playbook
Missouri’s first scoring drive ended in a play that coach Eliah Drinkwitz said they stole from the Green Bay Packers.
Daniel Parker Jr., who hauled in the pass, called it, “A little tight end pop pass,” in reference to the name it was given by the team — “Popsicle.”
It was preceded by plenty more trickery.
Missouri's opening 11 touches were shared between quarterback Connor Bazelak, running back Tyler Badie and punter Grant McKinniss.
That is, when Bazelak wasn’t being picked, like he was on his fourth play of the day.
Going nowhere fast, the Tigers opened up the playbook.
Missouri’s wide receivers were the beneficiaries.
On a third-and-1, wide receiver Micah Wilson quickly moved under center for a “QB” sneak and ended up gaining 7 yards as the Tigers caught the Gamecocks napping.
Keke Chism was next, as Missouri found him with a horizontal pass, and he geared up as if he too was going to throw. Coverage came quickly, and he was forced to run with the ball but still managed to gain 10 yards.
The Tigers then turned to a pair of jet sweeps — first to Dominic Lovett for a 15-yard gain to end the first quarter and then to Mookie Cooper for 7 yards to begin the second quarter — to move to the 2-yard line.
“We felt like we could get to the perimeter on them,” Drinkwitz said. “They play a six-technique and a seven-technique, so we felt like we could get outside without having to utilize our outside zone scheme, so we were able to do a couple of those.”
And why stop there?
The Tigers converted their first score of the day on a double-play action, as Bazelak eventually found tight end Parker Jr. open in the front right corner of the end zone.
Cooper comes through
It’s been a difficult start to life at Missouri for Mookie Cooper.
When he wasn’t ruled out with an injury — as he often has been — it typically looked like maybe he should have been.
A foot injury hampered his start to the season, and through six appearances, the Ohio State transfer had just 14 receptions for 122 yards — 10th best on the team.
But Cooper had a breakout game against South Carolina, showcasing some of his rumored speed to scuttle free on a 60-yard touchdown play, handing Missouri its first lead of the game a little less than three minutes into the second quarter.
Cooper ended the game with three receptions for 72 yards, and one carry for 2 yards.
“It’s been a process for Mookie to get back to where he wants to be,” Drinkwitz said. “He obviously got dinged up in fall camp and felt like this week he was the healthiest he’s been, and he showed that on that long route touchdown.”
But it wasn’t all sunshine and roses.
Cooper's fumble two plays after South Carolina turned it over on downs early in the fourth quarter handed the ball back to the Gamecocks when the Tigers were in field-goal range with a chance to go up at least 20 points .
“Disappointed for him to have that; I know that’s uncharacteristic of him and uncharacteristic of our football team to put the ball on the ground like that,” Drinkwitz said. “But I’m not gonna let it outshine his performance and the good things he did.”