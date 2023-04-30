Missouri defensive end DJ Coleman has signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Missouri Football Twitter account announced Sunday morning.
Coleman is now the second Tiger to sign a free agent contract after safety Martez Manuel signed with Kansas City on Saturday. Fellow edge rusher Isaiah McGuire was the only MU player selected in the draft, going to the Cleveland Browns in the fourth round on Saturday.
Coleman was an impact player for Missouri in his lone year in Columbia. The Atlanta, Georgia, native registered 38 tackles including 8.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 12 games.
Prior to his graduate season at MU, Coleman spent four years at Jacksonville State where he was an All-Ohio Valley Conference First-Team selection as a junior.
While still a rather raw prospect athletically, Coleman has the physical build and tools to develop in the pros. Standing at 6-foot-5, 263 pounds, Coleman posted a 4.78 second 40-yard dash time at Missouri's pro day in March. That time ranks in the 59th percentile among edge rushers in his class. He also recorded an impressive 27 reps on bench press.
Coleman will look to translate his physical tools into results as he heads to Jacksonville to join the Jaguars' offseason program. The team has added just one other edge rusher, Tyler Lacy from Oklahoma State, who was selected in the fourth round of the draft.