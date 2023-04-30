DJ Coleman brings Spencer Rattler to the ground (copy) (copy)

Missouri defensive end DJ Coleman, left, tackles South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler on Oct. 29 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Coleman has signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars after one season at Missouri.

 Nicole Gutierrez/Missourian

Missouri defensive end DJ Coleman has signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Missouri Football Twitter account announced Sunday morning.

Coleman is now the second Tiger to sign a free agent contract after safety Martez Manuel signed with Kansas City on Saturday. Fellow edge rusher Isaiah McGuire was the only MU player selected in the draft, going to the Cleveland Browns in the fourth round on Saturday. 

  • MU Football reporter studying sports journalism. Reach me at wpsvtp@umsystem.edu or on Twitter @wendellsjr_

