Elias Williams

Elias Williams

 Courtesy of 247Sports

Mizzou football made yet another edition to its 2024 class Friday night in three-star defensive end Elias Williams.

The Hudson, Florida, product made his announcement via his personal social media, choosing the Tigers over Florida State, Central Florida and Indiana.

  MU Football reporter studying sports journalism. Reach me at wpsvtp@umsystem.edu or on Twitter @wendellsjr_