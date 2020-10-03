KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the second week in a row, redshirt freshman Connor Bazelak led the Missouri offense onto the field to start the second quarter.
But this week, he replaced TCU transfer Shawn Robinson for the remainder of the game. The change proved helpful, but it wasn't enough to win .
Missouri (0-2, 0-2 SEC) couldn't escape the run Saturday — with receiver drops playing a crucial role in its lack of offense — as the No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers came away with a 35-12 win.
In total, UT (2-0, 2-0) amassed 232 rushing yards on 51 carries, with Eric Gray and Ty Chandler toting the bulk of those for 195 yards. Even quarterback Jarrett Guarantano rushed for positive yards, and true freshman Jabari Small had an emphatic 15-yard rush that saw him bulldoze safety Joshua Bledsoe. Combined, Gray, Chandler and Small had 41 carries, none of which were for negative yardage.
The Volunteers set the tone often and early on the ground, with a 3-yard score from Chandler less than five minutes into the game on their first drive. Then, a 20-yard score from Gray on Tennessee’s third drive broke it open for its offense.
At the midway point of Saturday’s matchup, UT had more than half of its total rushing yardage. Tennessee's ground attack showed up on the scoreboard, as 24 of its 35 points came on the ground.
Linebacker Nick Bolton said a lot of the Volunteers' early success on the ground could’ve been curbed had the Tiger defense remained more disciplined defensively, specifically when it came to maintaining running gaps between the trenches.
“I feel like we got out of gaps a couple of times,” he said. “That led to a couple of big runs down the stretch."
Not to be forgotten was Guarantano's performance, which was crucial as well. He finished the game completing 60.9% of his passes, and he helped the Vols convert four of their six third downs through the air.
In total, he finished the day 14-of-23 passing for 190 yards. He also had three touchdowns: one through the air, and two on the ground. Guarantano was also the ball carrier on all four of Tennessee’s fourth down conversions.
UT’s ability to move the chains was arguably the biggest X-factor in its win. On the day, the Vols were 6 of 13 on third down and 4 of 4 on fourth down conversions — which Drinkwitz said can’t happen.
“We've just got to be — we've got to be better in the trenches and we've got to be better on defense,” Drinkwitz said.
Bazelak's performance may have been the most promising part of Missouri's Sautrday. After Robinson went 1-of-4 for no yards passing with minus-4 yards on the ground , Bazelak came in and outshined his counterpart.
Most notably, he looked great in the pocket. Bazelak consistently made good decisions when facing pressure, whether it was holding onto the ball during a sack, scrambling for more yards or extending the play in the pocket.
He even turned two muffed snaps into positive yardage — first with a 28-yard pass to Keke Chism, then with a 3-yard scramble.
Bazelak said postgame that he felt calm, cool and collected Saturday, and that he doesn’t get nervous.
“Just staying poised, I think the offense kind of rallies around that,” he said.
Drinkwitz said that he wasn't going to make "any decision right now" in regards to his quarterback moving forward, but he thought Bazelak handled himself well by making good reads and throws.
Beyond the pass to Chism, Bazelak also had completions of 14, 21, 35, 37, 17 and 21 yards. He finished the day 13-of-21 for 218 yards with one interception, averaging 16.8 yards per completion. But neither he nor Robinson received much help from their receivers.
As a whole, Missouri pass-catchers — specifically Chism, Tyler Badie, Jalen Knox, Dominic Gicinto and Niko Hea — dropped seven passes Saturday, two of which were on attempts from Robinson. Drinkwitz was quick to note postgame that four of those drops came on third downs and in positions that likely would have led to touchdowns.
For the second week in a row, freshman kicker Harrison Mevis led all Tigers in points scored with six, including a 50-yard field goal in the second quarter. But field goals are not what Missouri wants, especially when it comes to red zone scoring.
Through two games, the Tigers are 5-of-5 in the red zone but just 2-of-5 in scoring touchdowns in the red zone. And, according to running back Larry Rountree III, that takes, well, ball security .
“I'm not being funny or nothing, but you've got to have some pride in yourself and grab your nuts and know that you're going to score,” he said Saturday.
All off-color phrasing aside, a lack of red zone success is indicative of Missouri’s offensive problems as a whole. It’s certainly shown itself, but it hasn’t shown itself every drive.
“There were times I thought we were clicking pretty good,” Drinkwitz said of his offense Saturday.
In particular, he noted Damon Hazleton’s performance, who led all MU players with 66 receiving yards on four catches. Drinkwitz also thought the Tigers ran the ball well, as they finished with 126 yards on 37 carries. And he also mentioned third down conversions off the top of his head, too.
“(There were) flashes, but there's just not the consistency right now,” he said. “And I got to start and take a look in the mirror first.”
The Tigers will look to turn their luck next week on the road in Death Valley, taking on Louisiana State at 8 p.m. CT in Baton Rouge.