Missouri defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat announced Tuesday on Twitter he will return to the Tigers for a fifth season.
Jeffcoat will once again play a big role along the Tigers’ defensive front next season, after Isaiah McGuire and DJ Coleman both declared for the NFL Draft.
The senior appeared in every regular-season game for the Tigers in 2022, recording 20 total tackles — two for loss — and a sack. He did not play in Missouri’s 27-17 Gasparilla Bowl loss to Wake Forest because of an undisclosed injury.
Jeffcoat’s return means continued production and leadership for defensive coordinator Blake Baker’s unit, which witnessed a marked improvement during his first season in the role. Along with Jeffcoat, starters Chad Bailey, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Kris Abrams-Draine, Jaylon Carlies and Darius Robinson have all announced their intention to return next season.
Young enters transfer portal
On the offensive side of the ball, junior running back Elijah Young announced his entrance into the transfer portal Tuesday.
During his two seasons with the Tigers, Young served primarily in a reserve role behind Larry Rountree III and Tyler Badie. In 2022, Young was part of a crowded running back room, recording just 19 carries. Young finished his Tigers career with 436 total yards and two touchdowns. He has two years of eligibility remaining.