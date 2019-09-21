The throw could have been the beginning of the unraveling that has become all too common for Missouri in games against South Carolina.
The Gamecocks wanted to pass on third and goal from the three. Quarterback Ryan Hilinski threw to his right, looking to bring South Carolina to within three late in the third quarter.
But Missouri safety Ronnell Perkins simultaneously stepped in front of the receiver and South Carolina’s attempt at a comeback.
Perkins' interception and 100-yard return secured a Missouri victory. The Tigers went on to win 34-14 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, giving head coach Barry Odom his first victory over South Carolina in his four-year tenure as head coach.
Overall, the Tigers forced three turnovers, scoring off two of them.
There were five turnovers between the two teams, but they had nothing to do with weather. Despite talk of potential rain in the forecast, there was none during the game, though the way the two offenses played initially made it look like there was.
Both the Kelly Bryant-led Tigers and the Hilinski-led Gamecocks struggled mightily to pass early in the game. In the first half, Hilinski completed four of 15 pass attempts for three yards, while Bryant hit on 10 of 20 pass attempts.
There were also three turnovers in the first half, two from Missouri and one from South Carolina. The Gamecocks finished with 30 total offensive yards in the opening half.
After both offenses struggled on their opening possessions, each going three and out, Missouri looked as if it might roll out of its slow start. But the Tigers squandered a promising early opportunity in which they had four chances to score from two yards out. Missouri used three tight ends and a fullback to try to push the ball over the goal line, but the Gamecocks stuffed the Tigers each time.
But sometimes good goal line defense can cover for poor goal line offense.
On the ensuing drive, linebacker Cale Garrett recovered the ball in the end zone after an apparent pass play was originally ruled incomplete and then ruled a fumble. The heads-up play gave Missouri a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
Missouri continued to stifle South Carolina on defense, but the Tigers offense couldn’t build off the efforts of their defensive comrades. Bryant struggled to hit open receivers, whether it be via underthrown passes or throws that were too high or too low. He completed three of seven pass attempts in the first quarter.
Bryant made the defense’s job a bit difficult as well early in the second quarter when he threw a pick right to defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum, who rumbled to the one-yard line, where Bryant forced him out. South Carolina running back Rico Dowdle put the Gamecocks on the board with a touchdown on the next play.
Bryant and the offense, however, found a bit of a rhythm late in the second quarter. Bryant found tight end Albert Okwuegbunam in the flat for a 3-yard touchdown reception to give Missouri a 17-7 lead with 4:06 left in the first half, a lead the Tigers took into the locker room.
The South Carolina offense that came back onto the field following a Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues-inspired halftime show looked much different than the one that played the first half. On the first play, Hilinski completed a 74 yard pass to Ryan Edwards for a touchdown.
But instead of unraveling, the Missouri offense immediately responded.
The Tigers turned in a 75-yard touchdown drive, capped by running back Tyler Badie catching a touchdown pass from Bryant to give the Tigers a 24-14 lead with 10:05 left in the third quarter.
Bryant finished his day completing 19 of 33 pass attempts for 227 yards and two touchdowns.
Shortly after the Badie touchdown, Perkins all but secured the victory as he turned in the longest interception return in Missouri history.
No unraveling this time, and Missouri improved to 3-1 heading into a bye week.