Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s “New Zou” mantra certainly came with a lot of new.
Most notably, two new weapons: graduate transfer receivers Damon Hazelton and Keke Chism. They’re part of an overhauled offense packed with nuance.
That offense was prominently displayed in Saturday’s 38-19 loss to No. 2 Alabama. However, Hazelton and Chism combined for just seven catches and 46 yards. Instead, the offense’s ordinary performance was highlighted by a lot of familiar faces.
Perhaps the best performance Saturday came from Jalen Knox, who has transitioned into a new focus as the Tigers’ starting slot receiver. Previously, the junior played both at wideout and in the slot.
A lot of that success was by design, as MU’s offense under Drinkwitz uses a lot of pre-snap motion and receivers in the running game. Drinkwitz said Tuesday that once the program added receivers in Hazelton and Chism, he knew they could start on the outside, moving Knox to the slot. That would “give us a little bit more flexibility in our offense to create some space,” Drinkwitz said.
Knox led all MU receivers with five catches for 63 yards, averaging 12.6 yards per catch. He also had two rushing attempts for nine yards.
“He’s explosive with the ball in his hands,” quarterback Shawn Robinson said Tuesday. “We’ve got to give him the ball.”
Robinson also said that Knox’s role in the offense is “vital” and that the ability to send the slot receiver in motion is a “big key” to Missouri’s success. That’s apparent, as Dominic Gicinto — MU’s No. 2 slot receiver — was second in total receiving yards Saturday.
Gicinto noted Tuesday that the Tigers’ use of motion is comparable to another offensive attack based in Missouri: the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
“They use their speed as misdirection,” Gicinto said, “to where they can make the linebackers move. They can move the safeties and do what they want to do. They don’t have to react on what the defense gives them. We can make the defense do something to where we’re in a better position. And that’s really where we use our speed.”
It also opens up the ground game. At least according to senior running back Larry Rountree III, who led the Tigers in rushing yards Saturday.
“It opens up (rushing opportunities) because then the secondary’s tired, and then after that, they don’t want to tackle,” Rountree said Tuesday. “Then from there, it’s one man that I’ve got to beat.”
Rountree finished Saturday with 67 rushing yards, which was No. 6 in the conference after Week 1. And Drinkwitz said after the loss that he needed to “feed” the senior rusher more moving forward, noting that “he’s a fighter. He runs tough. He runs physical. It means the world to him, and I’ve got to do a better job feeding him.”
The running back said Tuesday that he’s glad his head coach has that confidence in him. But Rountree also said he and the offense still have mistakes to fix.
“We didn’t really score in the low (red zone),” he said. “We’ve got to definitely correct that. I still think that I could do more as far as ... just in the offense, with the carries that I get.”