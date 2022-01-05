Former Truman State star running back Cody Schrader has committed to Missouri football, the Division II-leading rusher tweeted Wednesday night.
Blessed to receive the opportunity to transfer to Mizzou 🐯 #newZOU pic.twitter.com/vrmB91dWck— Cody Schrader (@thebeast_cody) January 6, 2022
The All-American entered the transfer portal Dec. 20 seeking a new opportunity after a dominating 2021 campaign. The St. Louis product rushed for 2,074 yards and 25 touchdowns in his sophomore season, including five 200-plus yard outings. Schrader's authority on the field stems back to his high school days at Lutheran South, where he rushed for nearly 7,000 yards and 99 touchdowns as a four-year starter.