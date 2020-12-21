Each week, 10 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.

Dime a Dozen: Bowl Edition No. 1

Each week, 10 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.

Game Briar Napier Christina Long Adam Cole Anderson Kimball Rajdeep Barman Reid Glenn Max Baker Khue Nguyen Jackson Stone Pete Bland
Myrtle Beach: Appalachian State (-21) vs. North Texas North Texas Appalachian State Appalachian State North Texas Appalachian State North Texas North Texas North Texas North Texas Appalachian State
Famous Idaho Potato: Tulane (-3) vs. Nevada Nevada Nevada Tulane Tulane Nevada Nevada Nevada Nevada Nevada Nevada
Boca Raton: UCF vs. BYU (-6½) BYU BYU BYU BYU UCF BYU UCF UCF BYU UCF
New Orleans: Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern (-6) Georgia Southern Georgia Southern Georgia Southern Georgia Southern Louisiana Tech Louisiana Tech Louisiana Tech Georgia Southern Georgia Southern Georgia Southern
Montgomery: Memphis (-9½) vs. Florida Atlantic Memphis Memphis Memphis Memphis Memphis Memphis Florida Atlantic Memphis Florida Atlantic Florida Atlantic
New Mexico: Hawaii vs. Houston (-12½) Hawaii Houston Houston Houston Hawaii Houston Hawaii Houston Hawaii Hawaii
Camellia: Marshall vs. Buffalo (-3) Buffalo Marshall Buffalo Marshall Buffalo Marshall Buffalo Marshall Marshall Buffalo
Gasparilla: South Carolina vs. UAB (-5) UAB UAB UAB South Caroilina South Carolina South Carolina UAB UAB South Carolina UAB
Cure: Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina (-6) Coastal Carolina Coastal Carolina Liberty Coastal Carolina Coastal Carolina Coastal Carolina Coastal Carolina Liberty Coastal Carolina Liberty
First Responder: Louisiana (-13½) vs. Texas-San Antonio Louisiana Louisiana Louisiana Louisiana Louisiana Louisiana Louisiana Louisiana Louisiana UTSA
LendingTree: Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State (-4½) Western Kentucky Western Kentucky Georgia State Western Kentucky Georgia State Western Kentucky Georgia State Georgia State Western Kentucky Georgia State
Last week's results 8-3-1 5-6-1 7-4-1 5-6-1 8-3-1 4-7-1 7-4-1 4-7-1 6-5-1 8-3-1
Season's results 85-68-3 82-71-3 79-74-3 79-74-3 78-75-3 75-78-3 74-79-3 73-80-3 73-80-3 69-84-3

