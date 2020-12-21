Each week, 10 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.
Dime a Dozen: Bowl Edition No. 1
Each week, 10 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.
|Game
|Briar Napier
|Christina Long
|Adam Cole
|Anderson Kimball
|Rajdeep Barman
|Reid Glenn
|Max Baker
|Khue Nguyen
|Jackson Stone
|Pete Bland
|Myrtle Beach: Appalachian State (-21) vs. North Texas
|North Texas
|Appalachian State
|Appalachian State
|North Texas
|Appalachian State
|North Texas
|North Texas
|North Texas
|North Texas
|Appalachian State
|Famous Idaho Potato: Tulane (-3) vs. Nevada
|Nevada
|Nevada
|Tulane
|Tulane
|Nevada
|Nevada
|Nevada
|Nevada
|Nevada
|Nevada
|Boca Raton: UCF vs. BYU (-6½)
|BYU
|BYU
|BYU
|BYU
|UCF
|BYU
|UCF
|UCF
|BYU
|UCF
|New Orleans: Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern (-6)
|Georgia Southern
|Georgia Southern
|Georgia Southern
|Georgia Southern
|Louisiana Tech
|Louisiana Tech
|Louisiana Tech
|Georgia Southern
|Georgia Southern
|Georgia Southern
|Montgomery: Memphis (-9½) vs. Florida Atlantic
|Memphis
|Memphis
|Memphis
|Memphis
|Memphis
|Memphis
|Florida Atlantic
|Memphis
|Florida Atlantic
|Florida Atlantic
|New Mexico: Hawaii vs. Houston (-12½)
|Hawaii
|Houston
|Houston
|Houston
|Hawaii
|Houston
|Hawaii
|Houston
|Hawaii
|Hawaii
|Camellia: Marshall vs. Buffalo (-3)
|Buffalo
|Marshall
|Buffalo
|Marshall
|Buffalo
|Marshall
|Buffalo
|Marshall
|Marshall
|Buffalo
|Gasparilla: South Carolina vs. UAB (-5)
|UAB
|UAB
|UAB
|South Caroilina
|South Carolina
|South Carolina
|UAB
|UAB
|South Carolina
|UAB
|Cure: Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina (-6)
|Coastal Carolina
|Coastal Carolina
|Liberty
|Coastal Carolina
|Coastal Carolina
|Coastal Carolina
|Coastal Carolina
|Liberty
|Coastal Carolina
|Liberty
|First Responder: Louisiana (-13½) vs. Texas-San Antonio
|Louisiana
|Louisiana
|Louisiana
|Louisiana
|Louisiana
|Louisiana
|Louisiana
|Louisiana
|Louisiana
|UTSA
|LendingTree: Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State (-4½)
|Western Kentucky
|Western Kentucky
|Georgia State
|Western Kentucky
|Georgia State
|Western Kentucky
|Georgia State
|Georgia State
|Western Kentucky
|Georgia State
|Last week's results
|8-3-1
|5-6-1
|7-4-1
|5-6-1
|8-3-1
|4-7-1
|7-4-1
|4-7-1
|6-5-1
|8-3-1
|Season's results
|85-68-3
|82-71-3
|79-74-3
|79-74-3
|78-75-3
|75-78-3
|74-79-3
|73-80-3
|73-80-3
|69-84-3
