Dime a Dozen: Bowl Edition No. 2

Each week, 10 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.

Game Briar Napier Christina Long Adam Cole Rajdeep Barman Anderson Kimball Max Baker Reid Glenn Khue Nguyen Pete Bland Jackson Stone
Cheez-It: No. 18 Miami vs. No. 21 Oklahoma State (-1½) Miami Miami Oklahoma State Miami Miami Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Miami Oklahoma State Miami
Alamo: No. 20 Texas (-7½) vs. Colorado Colorado Texas Colorado Texas Texas Texas Colorado Texas Texas Texas
Duke’s Mayo: Wisconsin (-7½) vs. Wake Forest Wisconsin Wisconsin Wisconsin Wisconsin Wisconsin Wisconsin Wake Forest Wisconsin Wake Forest Wisconsin
Cotton: No. 6 Oklahoma (-3) vs. No. 7 Florida Oklahoma Florida Florida Florida Oklahoma Oklahoma Florida Florida Florida Oklahoma
Armed Forces: No. 24 Tulsa (-2½) vs. Mississippi State Tulsa Tulsa Tulsa Tulsa Mississippi State Tulsa Mississippi State Tulsa Mississippi State Tulsa
Arizona: No. 22 San Jose State (-9½) vs. Ball State San Jose State San Jose State San Jose State San Jose State San Jose State San Jose State San Jose State Ball State San Jose State San Jose State
Liberty: Army vs. West Virginia (-7) Army West Virginia Army Army Army Army West Virginia Army West Virginia Army
Peach: No. 8 Cincinnati vs. No. 9 Georgia (-7) Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Cincinnati Georgia
Citrus: No. 14 Northwestern (-3½) vs. Auburn Northwestern Northwestern Northwestern Northwestern Auburn Auburn Auburn Auburn Northwestern Northwestern
Rose (CFP semifinal): No. 1 Alabama (-20) vs. No. 4 Notre Dame Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Notre Dame Alabama Notre Dame Alabama Alabama Alabama
Sugar (CFP semifinal): No. 2 Clemson (-7½) vs. No. 3 Ohio State Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson Ohio State Clemson Clemson Clemson Ohio State
Last week's results 6-4 5-5 7-3 6-4 3-7 4-6 3-7 5-5 8-2 4-6
Season's results 91-72-3 87-76-3 86-77-3 84-79-3 82-81-3 78-85-3 78-85-3 78-85-3 77-86-3 77-86-3

