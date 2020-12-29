Each week, 10 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.
Dime a Dozen: Bowl Edition No. 2
Each week, 10 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.
|Game
|Briar Napier
|Christina Long
|Adam Cole
|Rajdeep Barman
|Anderson Kimball
|Max Baker
|Reid Glenn
|Khue Nguyen
|Pete Bland
|Jackson Stone
|Cheez-It: No. 18 Miami vs. No. 21 Oklahoma State (-1½)
|Miami
|Miami
|Oklahoma State
|Miami
|Miami
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|Miami
|Oklahoma State
|Miami
|Alamo: No. 20 Texas (-7½) vs. Colorado
|Colorado
|Texas
|Colorado
|Texas
|Texas
|Texas
|Colorado
|Texas
|Texas
|Texas
|Duke’s Mayo: Wisconsin (-7½) vs. Wake Forest
|Wisconsin
|Wisconsin
|Wisconsin
|Wisconsin
|Wisconsin
|Wisconsin
|Wake Forest
|Wisconsin
|Wake Forest
|Wisconsin
|Cotton: No. 6 Oklahoma (-3) vs. No. 7 Florida
|Oklahoma
|Florida
|Florida
|Florida
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|Florida
|Florida
|Florida
|Oklahoma
|Armed Forces: No. 24 Tulsa (-2½) vs. Mississippi State
|Tulsa
|Tulsa
|Tulsa
|Tulsa
|Mississippi State
|Tulsa
|Mississippi State
|Tulsa
|Mississippi State
|Tulsa
|Arizona: No. 22 San Jose State (-9½) vs. Ball State
|San Jose State
|San Jose State
|San Jose State
|San Jose State
|San Jose State
|San Jose State
|San Jose State
|Ball State
|San Jose State
|San Jose State
|Liberty: Army vs. West Virginia (-7)
|Army
|West Virginia
|Army
|Army
|Army
|Army
|West Virginia
|Army
|West Virginia
|Army
|Peach: No. 8 Cincinnati vs. No. 9 Georgia (-7)
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Cincinnati
|Georgia
|Citrus: No. 14 Northwestern (-3½) vs. Auburn
|Northwestern
|Northwestern
|Northwestern
|Northwestern
|Auburn
|Auburn
|Auburn
|Auburn
|Northwestern
|Northwestern
|Rose (CFP semifinal): No. 1 Alabama (-20) vs. No. 4 Notre Dame
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Notre Dame
|Alabama
|Notre Dame
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Sugar (CFP semifinal): No. 2 Clemson (-7½) vs. No. 3 Ohio State
|Clemson
|Clemson
|Clemson
|Clemson
|Clemson
|Ohio State
|Clemson
|Clemson
|Clemson
|Ohio State
|Last week's results
|6-4
|5-5
|7-3
|6-4
|3-7
|4-6
|3-7
|5-5
|8-2
|4-6
|Season's results
|91-72-3
|87-76-3
|86-77-3
|84-79-3
|82-81-3
|78-85-3
|78-85-3
|78-85-3
|77-86-3
|77-86-3
