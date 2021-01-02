Dime a Dozen: Bowl Edition No. 3

Each week, 10 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.

Each week, 10 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.

Game Briar Napier Adam Cole Christina Long Rajdeep Barman Anderson Kimball Max Baker Jackson Stone Pete Bland Khue Nguyen Reid Glenn
Gator: No. 23 N.C. State vs. Kentucky (-2½) N.C. State N.C. State Kentucky Kentucky N.C. State N.C. State N.C. State N.C. State Kentucky Kentucky
Outback: No. 11 Indiana (-9½) vs. Ole Miss Indiana Indiana Indiana Indiana Indiana Ole Miss Ole Miss Indiana Indiana Indiana
Fiesta: No. 10 Iowa State (-4½) vs. No. 25 Oregon Oregon Iowa State Iowa State Iowa State Oregon Iowa State Oregon Oregon Iowa State Iowa State
Orange: No. 5 Texas A&M (-7½) vs. No. 13 North Carolina Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M North Carolina Texas A&M Texas A&M North Carolina Texas A&M
CFP National Championship: No. 1 Alabama (-7) vs. No. 3 Ohio State Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Ohio State Alabama Ohio State Alabama
Last week's results 4-7 4-7 3-8 4-7 6-5 6-5 6-5 5-6 4-7 3-8
Season's results 95-79-3 90-84-3 90-84-3 88-86-3 88-86-3 84-90-3 83-91-3 82-92-3 82-92-3 81-93-3

