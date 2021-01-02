Each week, 10 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.
Dime a Dozen: Bowl Edition No. 3
Each week, 10 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.
|Game
|Briar Napier
|Adam Cole
|Christina Long
|Rajdeep Barman
|Anderson Kimball
|Max Baker
|Jackson Stone
|Pete Bland
|Khue Nguyen
|Reid Glenn
|Gator: No. 23 N.C. State vs. Kentucky (-2½)
|N.C. State
|N.C. State
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|N.C. State
|N.C. State
|N.C. State
|N.C. State
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Outback: No. 11 Indiana (-9½) vs. Ole Miss
|Indiana
|Indiana
|Indiana
|Indiana
|Indiana
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|Indiana
|Indiana
|Indiana
|Fiesta: No. 10 Iowa State (-4½) vs. No. 25 Oregon
|Oregon
|Iowa State
|Iowa State
|Iowa State
|Oregon
|Iowa State
|Oregon
|Oregon
|Iowa State
|Iowa State
|Orange: No. 5 Texas A&M (-7½) vs. No. 13 North Carolina
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|North Carolina
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|North Carolina
|Texas A&M
|CFP National Championship: No. 1 Alabama (-7) vs. No. 3 Ohio State
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Ohio State
|Alabama
|Ohio State
|Alabama
|Last week's results
|4-7
|4-7
|3-8
|4-7
|6-5
|6-5
|6-5
|5-6
|4-7
|3-8
|Season's results
|95-79-3
|90-84-3
|90-84-3
|88-86-3
|88-86-3
|84-90-3
|83-91-3
|82-92-3
|82-92-3
|81-93-3
You must be logged in to participate in the Show Me the Errors contest.
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- With uptick in COVID-19 cases, MU announces it will not play in Music City Bowl
- Bolton an AP All-American; McKinniss announces 2021 return
- SEC Roundup: How does Missouri 'close the gap' in the SEC East?
- Battle of the unbeatens: No. 12 Missouri hosts No. 7 Tennessee in its SEC opener
- MU's bowl game against Iowa 'highly doubtful'
- Notebook: MU receives anonymous $10 million donation
- Missouri receiver Keke Chism will return in 2021
- Missouri looks to straighten up, handle Arkansas following its first loss
- Notebook: Bolton gets another All-American honor, Byers will return in 2021
- Missouri, unable to keep up with Tennessee, suffers first loss of season
Images
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.