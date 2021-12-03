Each week, 10 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.
Dime a Dozen: Championship Week
Each week, 10 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition. With trips to conference championships on the line this week, we've added more to the mix.
|Game
|Matt Brolley
|Conor Langs
|Wilson Moore
|Rajdeep Barman
|Brett Dawson
|Anthony Kristensen
|Melanie Rau
|Calum McAndrew
|Emily Leiker
|Pete Bland
|C-USA: UTSA vs. Western Kentucky (-3½) in San Antonio
|UTSA
|UTSA
|UTSA
|UTSA
|UTSA
|UTSA
|UTSA
|UTSA
|UTSA
|UTSA
|Pac-12: No. 10/10 Oregon vs. No. 14/17 Utah (-3) in Las Vegas
|Utah
|Utah
|Utah
|Utah
|Utah
|Utah
|Utah
|Utah
|Utah
|Utah
|Big 12: No. 5/5 Oklahoma State (-6½) vs. No. 9/9 Baylor in Arlington, Texas
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|Baylor
|Oklahoma State
|Baylor
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|MAC: Kent State (-4) vs. Northern Illinois in Detroit
|Northern Illinois
|Kent State
|Northern Illinois
|Kent State
|Kent State
|Kent State
|Northern Illinois
|Kent State
|Kent State
|Northern Illinois
|WAC: No. 19/19 San Diego State (-6) vs. Utah State in Carson, California
|San Diego State
|San Diego State
|San Diego State
|San Diego State
|San Diego State
|Utah State
|San Diego State
|San Diego State
|Utah State
|San Diego State
|Sun Belt: No. 20/24 Louisiana vs. Appalachian State (-2½) in Lafayette, Louisiana
|Louisiana
|Appalachian State
|Louisiana
|Louisiana
|Louisiana
|Louisiana
|Louisiana
|Appalachian State
|Appalachian State
|Appalachian State
|SEC: No. 1/1 Georgia (-6½) vs. No. 3/4 Alabama in Atlanta
|Alabama
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Alabama
|Georgia
|AAC: No. 3/4 Cincinnati (-10½) vs. No. 16/21 Houston in Cincinnati
|Houston
|Cincinnati
|Cincinnati
|Cincinnati
|Cincinnati
|Houston
|Cincinnati
|Cincinnati
|Cincinnati
|Houston
|SWAC: Jackson State (-7½) vs. Prairie View A&M in Jackson, Mississippi
|Jackson State
|Jackson State
|Jackson State
|Jackson State
|Jackson State
|Jackson State
|Jackson State
|Jackson State
|Jackson State
|Jackson State
|Big Ten: No. 2/2 Michigan (-11) vs. No. 15/13 Iowa in Indianapolis
|Michigan
|Michigan
|Iowa
|Iowa
|Michigan
|Iowa
|Michigan
|Michigan
|Michigan
|Michigan
|ACC: No. 17/15 Pittsburgh (-3½) vs. No. 18/16 Wake Forest in Charlotte, North Carolina
|Wake Forest
|Wake Forest
|Wake Forest
|Wake Forest
|Pittsburgh
|Pittsburgh
|Wake Forest
|Pittsburgh
|Wake Forest
|Wake Forest
|USC at California (-4½)
|USC
|California
|USC
|California
|USC
|USC
|USC
|California
|USC
|California
