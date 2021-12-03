Each week, 10 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.

Dime a Dozen: Championship Week

Each week, 10 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition. With trips to conference championships on the line this week, we've added more to the mix.

Game Matt Brolley Conor Langs Wilson Moore Rajdeep Barman Brett Dawson Anthony Kristensen Melanie Rau Calum McAndrew Emily Leiker Pete Bland
C-USA: UTSA vs. Western Kentucky (-3½) in San Antonio UTSA UTSA UTSA UTSA UTSA UTSA UTSA UTSA UTSA UTSA
Pac-12: No. 10/10 Oregon vs. No. 14/17 Utah (-3) in Las Vegas Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah
Big 12: No. 5/5 Oklahoma State (-6½) vs. No. 9/9 Baylor in Arlington, Texas Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Baylor Oklahoma State Baylor Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Oklahoma State
MAC: Kent State (-4) vs. Northern Illinois in Detroit Northern Illinois Kent State Northern Illinois Kent State Kent State Kent State Northern Illinois Kent State Kent State Northern Illinois
WAC: No. 19/19 San Diego State (-6) vs. Utah State in Carson, California San Diego State San Diego State San Diego State San Diego State San Diego State Utah State San Diego State San Diego State Utah State San Diego State
Sun Belt: No. 20/24 Louisiana vs. Appalachian State (-2½) in Lafayette, Louisiana Louisiana Appalachian State Louisiana Louisiana Louisiana Louisiana Louisiana Appalachian State Appalachian State Appalachian State
SEC: No. 1/1 Georgia (-6½) vs. No. 3/4 Alabama in Atlanta Alabama Georgia Georgia Alabama Alabama Alabama Georgia Georgia Alabama Georgia
AAC: No. 3/4 Cincinnati (-10½) vs. No. 16/21 Houston in Cincinnati Houston Cincinnati Cincinnati Cincinnati Cincinnati Houston Cincinnati Cincinnati Cincinnati Houston
SWAC: Jackson State (-7½) vs. Prairie View A&M in Jackson, Mississippi Jackson State Jackson State Jackson State Jackson State Jackson State Jackson State Jackson State Jackson State Jackson State Jackson State
Big Ten: No. 2/2 Michigan (-11) vs. No. 15/13 Iowa in Indianapolis Michigan Michigan Iowa Iowa Michigan Iowa Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan
ACC: No. 17/15 Pittsburgh (-3½) vs. No. 18/16 Wake Forest in Charlotte, North Carolina Wake Forest Wake Forest Wake Forest Wake Forest Pittsburgh Pittsburgh Wake Forest Pittsburgh Wake Forest Wake Forest
USC at California (-4½) USC California USC California USC USC USC California USC California

