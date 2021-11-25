Each week, 10 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition. With trips to conference championships on the line this week, we've added more to the mix.

Dime a Dozen (Plus 4): WEEK 13

Game Matt Brolley Conor Langs Wilson Moore Rajdeep Barman Brett Dawson Anthony Kristensen Melanie Rau Calum McAndrew Emily Leiker Pete Bland
Missouri at No. 25/25 Arkansas (-14½) Missouri Missouri Missouri Missouri Missouri Missouri Arkansas Missouri Missouri Missouri
No. 8/9 Ole Miss at Mississippi State (-1½) Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss Mississippi State Ole Miss Mississippi State Ole Miss Mississippi State
Boise State (-2½) at No. 22/21 San Diego State San Diego State San Diego State San Diego State San Diego State Boise State San Diego State San Diego State San Diego State San Diego State Boise State
No. 17/16 Iowa (-1½) at Nebraska Nebraska Iowa Iowa Iowa Iowa Iowa Iowa Nebraska Iowa Iowa
No. 4/4 Cincinnati (-14) at East Carolina Cincinnati Cincinnati Cincinnati Cincinnati Cincinnati Cincinnati Cincinnati Cincinnati Cincinnati East Carolina
No. 1/1 Georgia (-35) at Georgia Tech Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia
No. 2/2 Ohio State (-8½) at No. 6/5 Michigan Michigan Ohio State Ohio State Ohio State Ohio State Michigan Michigan Ohio State Michigan Ohio State
No. 21/18 Wake Forest (-4½) at Boston College Wake Forest Wake Forest Wake Forest Wake Forest Wake Forest Wake Forest Wake Forest Wake Forest Wake Forest Boston College
Florida State at Florida (-2½) Florida Florida State Florida State Florida Florida Florida State Florida Florida State Florida State Florida
No. 3/3 Alabama (-19½) at Auburn Alabama Alabama Auburn Alabama Alabama Auburn Alabama Auburn Alabama Auburn
Oregon State at No. 11/11 Oregon (-6½) Oregon State Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon State
No. 18/14 Wisconsin (-7) at Minnesota Wisconsin Wisconsin Wisconsin Wisconsin Wisconsin Wisconsin Wisconsin Wisconsin Wisconsin Wisconsin
No. 14/15 Texas A&M (-6½) at LSU LSU Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M LSU Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M
No. 10/10 Oklahoma at No. 7/7 Oklahoma State (-4) Okahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Oklahoma Oklahoma State
NR/No. 23 Clemson (-11½) at South Carolina Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson South Carolina South Carolina South Carolina South Carolina South Carolina
Kentucky at Louisville (-3) Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Louisville Kentucky Kentucky Louisville Louisville Kentucky
Last week's results 8-4 7-5 6-6 6-6 7-5 6-6 6-6 5-7 6-6 6-6
Season's results 83-60-2 80-62-2 80-62-2 79-63-2 78-64-2 76-66-2 76-66-2 75-67-2 74-68-2 69-73-2

