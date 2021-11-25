Each week, 10 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition. With trips to conference championships on the line this week, we've added more to the mix.
Dime a Dozen (Plus 4): WEEK 13
|Game
|Matt Brolley
|Conor Langs
|Wilson Moore
|Rajdeep Barman
|Brett Dawson
|Anthony Kristensen
|Melanie Rau
|Calum McAndrew
|Emily Leiker
|Pete Bland
|Missouri at No. 25/25 Arkansas (-14½)
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Arkansas
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Missouri
|No. 8/9 Ole Miss at Mississippi State (-1½)
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|Mississippi State
|Ole Miss
|Mississippi State
|Ole Miss
|Mississippi State
|Boise State (-2½) at No. 22/21 San Diego State
|San Diego State
|San Diego State
|San Diego State
|San Diego State
|Boise State
|San Diego State
|San Diego State
|San Diego State
|San Diego State
|Boise State
|No. 17/16 Iowa (-1½) at Nebraska
|Nebraska
|Iowa
|Iowa
|Iowa
|Iowa
|Iowa
|Iowa
|Nebraska
|Iowa
|Iowa
|No. 4/4 Cincinnati (-14) at East Carolina
|Cincinnati
|Cincinnati
|Cincinnati
|Cincinnati
|Cincinnati
|Cincinnati
|Cincinnati
|Cincinnati
|Cincinnati
|East Carolina
|No. 1/1 Georgia (-35) at Georgia Tech
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|No. 2/2 Ohio State (-8½) at No. 6/5 Michigan
|Michigan
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|Michigan
|Michigan
|Ohio State
|Michigan
|Ohio State
|No. 21/18 Wake Forest (-4½) at Boston College
|Wake Forest
|Wake Forest
|Wake Forest
|Wake Forest
|Wake Forest
|Wake Forest
|Wake Forest
|Wake Forest
|Wake Forest
|Boston College
|Florida State at Florida (-2½)
|Florida
|Florida State
|Florida State
|Florida
|Florida
|Florida State
|Florida
|Florida State
|Florida State
|Florida
|No. 3/3 Alabama (-19½) at Auburn
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Auburn
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Auburn
|Alabama
|Auburn
|Alabama
|Auburn
|Oregon State at No. 11/11 Oregon (-6½)
|Oregon State
|Oregon
|Oregon
|Oregon
|Oregon
|Oregon
|Oregon
|Oregon
|Oregon
|Oregon State
|No. 18/14 Wisconsin (-7) at Minnesota
|Wisconsin
|Wisconsin
|Wisconsin
|Wisconsin
|Wisconsin
|Wisconsin
|Wisconsin
|Wisconsin
|Wisconsin
|Wisconsin
|No. 14/15 Texas A&M (-6½) at LSU
|LSU
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|LSU
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|No. 10/10 Oklahoma at No. 7/7 Oklahoma State (-4)
|Okahoma
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma State
|NR/No. 23 Clemson (-11½) at South Carolina
|Clemson
|Clemson
|Clemson
|Clemson
|Clemson
|South Carolina
|South Carolina
|South Carolina
|South Carolina
|South Carolina
|Kentucky at Louisville (-3)
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Louisville
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Last week's results
|8-4
|7-5
|6-6
|6-6
|7-5
|6-6
|6-6
|5-7
|6-6
|6-6
|Season's results
|83-60-2
|80-62-2
|80-62-2
|79-63-2
|78-64-2
|76-66-2
|76-66-2
|75-67-2
|74-68-2
|69-73-2
