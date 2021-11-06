Each week, 10 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.

Dime a Dozen: WEEK 10

Game Matt Brolley Wilson Moore Rajdeep Barman Brett Dawson Melanie Rau Conor Langs Anthony Kristensen Emily Leiker Calum McAndrew Pete Bland
Missouri at No. 1/1 Georgia (-39½) Missouri Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Missouri Missouri
Liberty at No. 15/16 Ole Miss (-9½) Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss Liberty Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss
No. 10/9 Wake Forest at North Carolina (-2½) North Carolina Wake Forest Wake Forest North Carolina Wake Forest Wake Forest Wake Forest Wake Forest Wake Forest Wake Forest
No. 12/13 Auburn at No. 13/14 Texas A&M (-4½) Auburn Auburn Auburn Texas A&M Auburn Texas A&M Auburn Auburn Texas A&M Auburn
No. 5/3 Michigan State (-3) at Purdue Michigan State Michigan State Michigan State Michigan State Michigan State Michigan State Michigan State Michigan State Michigan State Michigan State
No. 11/11 Oklahoma State (-3½) at West Virginia Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Oklahoma State West Virginia Oklahoma State West Virginia
NR/No. 17 Mississippi State at Arkansas (-5) Arkansas Mississippi State Mississippi State Mississippi State Mississippi State Mississippi State Mississippi State Arkansas Mississippi State Arkansas
LSU at No. 3/2 Alabama (-28½) Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama LSU Alabama Alabama LSU
Tennessee (-1) at No. 18/18 Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Tennessee Kentucky Tennessee Kentucky Kentucky
No. 7/4 Oregon (-7) at Washington Oregon Oregon Oregon Washington Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Washington Oregon
Florida (-20) at South Carolina Florida Florida South Carolina Florida Florida Florida South Carolina Florida South Carolina Florida
No. 16/NR UTSA (-11½) at UTEP UTSA UTSA UTSA UTSA UTSA UTSA UTSA UTSA UTEP UTSA
Last week's results 6-6 7-5 6-6 7-5 6-6 5-7 8-4 6-6 5-7 8-4
Season's results 63-44-1 62-45-1 61-46-1 60-47-1 60-47-1 59-48-1 58-49-1 58-49-1 55-52-1 53-54-1

