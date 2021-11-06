Each week, 10 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.
Dime a Dozen: WEEK 10
|Game
|Matt Brolley
|Wilson Moore
|Rajdeep Barman
|Brett Dawson
|Melanie Rau
|Conor Langs
|Anthony Kristensen
|Emily Leiker
|Calum McAndrew
|Pete Bland
|Missouri at No. 1/1 Georgia (-39½)
|Missouri
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Liberty at No. 15/16 Ole Miss (-9½)
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|Liberty
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|No. 10/9 Wake Forest at North Carolina (-2½)
|North Carolina
|Wake Forest
|Wake Forest
|North Carolina
|Wake Forest
|Wake Forest
|Wake Forest
|Wake Forest
|Wake Forest
|Wake Forest
|No. 12/13 Auburn at No. 13/14 Texas A&M (-4½)
|Auburn
|Auburn
|Auburn
|Texas A&M
|Auburn
|Texas A&M
|Auburn
|Auburn
|Texas A&M
|Auburn
|No. 5/3 Michigan State (-3) at Purdue
|Michigan State
|Michigan State
|Michigan State
|Michigan State
|Michigan State
|Michigan State
|Michigan State
|Michigan State
|Michigan State
|Michigan State
|No. 11/11 Oklahoma State (-3½) at West Virginia
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|West Virginia
|Oklahoma State
|West Virginia
|NR/No. 17 Mississippi State at Arkansas (-5)
|Arkansas
|Mississippi State
|Mississippi State
|Mississippi State
|Mississippi State
|Mississippi State
|Mississippi State
|Arkansas
|Mississippi State
|Arkansas
|LSU at No. 3/2 Alabama (-28½)
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Alabama
|LSU
|Alabama
|Alabama
|LSU
|Tennessee (-1) at No. 18/18 Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Tennessee
|Kentucky
|Tennessee
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|No. 7/4 Oregon (-7) at Washington
|Oregon
|Oregon
|Oregon
|Washington
|Oregon
|Oregon
|Oregon
|Oregon
|Washington
|Oregon
|Florida (-20) at South Carolina
|Florida
|Florida
|South Carolina
|Florida
|Florida
|Florida
|South Carolina
|Florida
|South Carolina
|Florida
|No. 16/NR UTSA (-11½) at UTEP
|UTSA
|UTSA
|UTSA
|UTSA
|UTSA
|UTSA
|UTSA
|UTSA
|UTEP
|UTSA
|Last week's results
|6-6
|7-5
|6-6
|7-5
|6-6
|5-7
|8-4
|6-6
|5-7
|8-4
|Season's results
|63-44-1
|62-45-1
|61-46-1
|60-47-1
|60-47-1
|59-48-1
|58-49-1
|58-49-1
|55-52-1
|53-54-1
Host Gerald Hopkins and Missourian Missouri football beat reporters Calum McAndrew and Wilson Moore break down a busy week and previews Missouri's match up against the No. 1 ranked team in the country, the Georgia Bulldogs.
