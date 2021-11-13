Each week, 10 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.
Dime a Dozen: WEEK 11
Each week, 10 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.
|Game
|Matt Brolley
|Rajdeep Barman
|Wilson Moore
|Conor Langs
|Brett Dawson
|Anthony Kristensen
|Melanie Rau
|Emily Leiker
|Calum McAndrew
|Pete Bland
|South Carolina (-1) at Missouri
|Missouri
|South Carolina
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Missouri
|South Carolina
|South Carolina
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Mississippi State at No. 16/17 Auburn (-5½)
|Auburn
|Auburn
|Auburn
|Auburn
|Auburn
|Auburn
|Auburn
|Auburn
|Mississippi State
|Auburn
|No. 9/6 Michigan (-1½) at No. 23/NR Penn State
|Michigan
|Michigan
|Michigan
|Michigan
|Michigan
|Penn State
|Michigan
|Michigan
|Michigan
|Michigan
|No. 4/8 Oklahoma (-5½) at No. 18/13 Baylor
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|Baylor
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|Baylor
|Oklahoma
|Baylor
|No. 1/1 Georgia (-20) at Tennessee
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Tennessee
|Georgia
|Tennessee
|No. 19/NR Purdue at No. 6/4 Ohio State (-21)
|Purdue
|Purdue
|Purdue
|Ohio State
|Purdue
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|Purdue
|No. 11/11 Texas A&M (-2½) at No. 12/15 Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Ole Miss
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Ole Miss
|Texas A&M
|Kentucky (-21) at Vanderbilt
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Vanderbilt
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|NR/No. 25 Arkansas (-3) at LSU
|Arkansas
|LSU
|Arkansas
|Arkansas
|Arkanas
|LSU
|Arkansas
|Arkansas
|Arkansas
|Arkansas
|No. 7/9 Notre Dame (-5½) at Virginia
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|Virginia
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|No. 21/16 N.C. State at No. 13/12 Wake Forest (-2)
|Wake Forest
|Wake Forest
|Wake Forest
|Wake Forest
|Wake Forest
|N.C. State
|Wake Forest
|Wake Forest
|Wake Foest
|N.C. State
|TCU at No. 10/12 Oklahoma State (-12)
|TCU
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|Last week's results
|6-6
|6-6
|5-7
|7-5
|5-7
|7-5
|5-7
|4-8
|6-6
|5-7
|Season's results
|69-50-1
|68-51-1
|67-52-1
|66-53-1
|65-54-1
|65-54-1
|65-54-1
|62-57-1
|61-58-1
|58-61-1
You must be logged in to participate in the Show Me the Errors contest.
Recommended for you
Host Gerald Hopkins previews the Mayor's Cup with Missourian MU beat writers Wilson Moore and Calum McAndrew.
Update Required
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Get the latest headlines
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.