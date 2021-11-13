Each week, 10 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.

Dime a Dozen: WEEK 11

Each week, 10 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.

Game Matt Brolley Rajdeep Barman Wilson Moore Conor Langs Brett Dawson Anthony Kristensen Melanie Rau Emily Leiker Calum McAndrew Pete Bland
South Carolina (-1) at Missouri Missouri South Carolina Missouri Missouri Missouri Missouri South Carolina South Carolina Missouri Missouri
Mississippi State at No. 16/17 Auburn (-5½) Auburn Auburn Auburn Auburn Auburn Auburn Auburn Auburn Mississippi State Auburn
No. 9/6 Michigan (-1½) at No. 23/NR Penn State Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan Penn State Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan
No. 4/8 Oklahoma (-5½) at No. 18/13 Baylor Oklahoma Oklahoma Baylor Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Baylor Oklahoma Baylor
No. 1/1 Georgia (-20) at Tennessee Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Tennessee Georgia Tennessee
No. 19/NR Purdue at No. 6/4 Ohio State (-21) Purdue Purdue Purdue Ohio State Purdue Ohio State Ohio State Ohio State Ohio State Purdue
No. 11/11 Texas A&M (-2½) at No. 12/15 Ole Miss Ole Miss Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M Ole Miss Texas A&M Texas A&M Ole Miss Texas A&M
Kentucky (-21) at Vanderbilt Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Vanderbilt Kentucky Kentucky
NR/No. 25 Arkansas (-3) at LSU Arkansas LSU Arkansas Arkansas Arkanas LSU Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas
No. 7/9 Notre Dame (-5½) at Virginia Notre Dame Notre Dame Notre Dame Notre Dame Notre Dame Notre Dame Notre Dame Virginia Notre Dame Notre Dame
No. 21/16 N.C. State at No. 13/12 Wake Forest (-2) Wake Forest Wake Forest Wake Forest Wake Forest Wake Forest N.C. State Wake Forest Wake Forest Wake Foest N.C. State
TCU at No. 10/12 Oklahoma State (-12) TCU Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Oklahoma State
Last week's results 6-6 6-6 5-7 7-5 5-7 7-5 5-7 4-8 6-6 5-7
Season's results 69-50-1 68-51-1 67-52-1 66-53-1 65-54-1 65-54-1 65-54-1 62-57-1 61-58-1 58-61-1

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you