Each week, 10 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.
Dime a Dozen: WEEK 11
|Game
|Briar Napier
|Christina Long
|Max Baker
|Adam Cole
|Anderson Kimball
|Khue Nguyen
|Reid Glenn
|Jackson Stone
|Rajdeep Barman
|Pete Bland
|Arkansas at Missouri (-3)
|Arkansas
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Arkansas
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Missouri
|No. 5 Texas A&M (-5½) at Auburn
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Auburn
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Auburn
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Auburn
|No. 3 Ohio State (-23½) at Michigan State
|Michigan State
|Ohio State
|Michigan
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|Michigan State
|Michigan State
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|No. 6 Florida (-17½) at Tennessee
|Florida
|Florida
|Florida
|Florida
|Florida
|Florida
|Florida
|Florida
|Florida
|Florida
|No. 10 Indiana at No. 18 Wisconsin (-13)
|Indiana
|Wisconsin
|Wisconsin
|Wisconsin
|Wisconsin
|Wisconsin
|Indiana
|Wisconsin
|Indiana
|Indiana
|West Virginia at No. 12 Iowa State (-6½)
|Iowa State
|Iowa State
|Iowa State
|Iowa State
|Iowa State
|Iowa State
|Iowa State
|Iowa State
|Iowa State
|Iowa State
|No. 8 BYU (-11) at No. 14 Coastal Carolina
|Coastal Carolina
|BYU
|BYU
|Coastal Carolina
|BYU
|BYU
|BYU
|Coastal Carolina
|Coastal Carolina
|BYU
|No. 21 Oregon (-9) at California
|Oregon
|Oregon
|Oregon
|Oregon
|Oregon
|Oregon
|Oregon
|Oregon
|Oregon
|Oregon
|South Carolina at Kentucky (-11½)
|South Carolina
|Kentucky
|South Carolina
|Kentucky
|South Carolina
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|South Carolina
|South Carolina
|Kentucky
|No. 4 Clemson (-22) at Virginia Tech
|Clemson
|Virginia Tech
|Clemson
|Clemson
|Clemson
|Clemson
|Clemson
|Clemson
|Clemson
|Clemson
|No. 1 Alabama (-29½) at LSU
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Alabama
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Washington State at No. 17 USC (-13)
|USC
|USC
|Washington State
|USC
|USC
|USC
|USC
|Washington State
|USC
|Washington State
|Last week's results
|5-7
|5-7
|9-3
|10-2
|6-6
|5-7
|7-5
|6-6
|6-6
|5-7
|Season's results
|63-55-2
|62-56-2
|61-57-2
|61-57-2
|59-59-2
|59-59-2
|58-60-2
|56-62-2
|55-63-2
|51-67-2
