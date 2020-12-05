Each week, 10 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.

Dime a Dozen: WEEK 11

Game Briar Napier Christina Long Max Baker Adam Cole Anderson Kimball Khue Nguyen Reid Glenn Jackson Stone Rajdeep Barman Pete Bland
Arkansas at Missouri (-3) Arkansas Missouri Missouri Missouri Arkansas Missouri Missouri Missouri Missouri Missouri
No. 5 Texas A&M (-5½) at Auburn Texas A&M Texas A&M Auburn Texas A&M Texas A&M Auburn Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M Auburn
No. 3 Ohio State (-23½) at Michigan State Michigan State Ohio State Michigan Ohio State Ohio State Ohio State Michigan State Michigan State Ohio State Ohio State
No. 6 Florida (-17½) at Tennessee Florida Florida Florida Florida Florida Florida Florida Florida Florida Florida
No. 10 Indiana at No. 18 Wisconsin (-13) Indiana Wisconsin Wisconsin Wisconsin Wisconsin Wisconsin Indiana Wisconsin Indiana Indiana
West Virginia at No. 12 Iowa State (-6½) Iowa State Iowa State Iowa State Iowa State Iowa State Iowa State Iowa State Iowa State Iowa State Iowa State
No. 8 BYU (-11) at No. 14 Coastal Carolina Coastal Carolina BYU BYU Coastal Carolina BYU BYU BYU Coastal Carolina Coastal Carolina BYU
No. 21 Oregon (-9) at California Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon
South Carolina at Kentucky (-11½) South Carolina Kentucky South Carolina Kentucky South Carolina Kentucky Kentucky South Carolina South Carolina Kentucky
No. 4 Clemson (-22) at Virginia Tech Clemson Virginia Tech Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson
No. 1 Alabama (-29½) at LSU Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama LSU LSU LSU Alabama Alabama
Washington State at No. 17 USC (-13) USC USC Washington State USC USC USC USC Washington State USC Washington State
Last week's results 5-7 5-7 9-3 10-2 6-6 5-7 7-5 6-6 6-6 5-7
Season's results 63-55-2 62-56-2 61-57-2 61-57-2 59-59-2 59-59-2 58-60-2 56-62-2 55-63-2 51-67-2

