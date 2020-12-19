Each week, 10 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.
Dime a Dozen: WEEK 13
|Game
|Christina Long
|Briar Napier
|Anderson Kimball
|Adam Cole
|Reid Glenn
|Rajdeep Barman
|Khue Nguyen
|Max Baker
|Jackson Stone
|Pete Bland
|Missouri (-1½) at Mississippi State
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Missouri
|No. 3 Ohio State (-18½) vs. No. 15 Northwestern
|Northwestern
|Northwestern
|Ohio State
|Northwestern
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|Northwestern
|Ohio State
|Northwestern
|No. 5 Texas A&M (-14) at Tennessee
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Tennessee
|Tennessee
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|No. 8 Iowa State at No. 12 Oklahoma (-6)
|Iowa State
|Iowa State
|Oklahoma
|Iowa State
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|Iowa State
|Oklahoma
|Air Force (-2½) at Army
|Army
|Army
|Air Force
|Air Force
|Army
|Air Force
|Army
|Army
|Army
|Air Force
|Mississippi (-1½) at LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|Mississippi
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|Mississippi
|LSU
|LSU
|No. 2 Notre Dame at No. 4 Clemson (-10½)
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|Clemson
|Clemson
|Notre Dame
|Clemson
|Clemson
|Clemson
|Notre Dame
|Clemson
|Minnesota at Wisconsin (-12½)
|Wisconsin
|Minnesota
|Minnesota
|Minnesota
|Wisconsin
|Minnesota
|Wisconsin
|Minnesota
|Minnesota
|Minnesota
|No. 25 San Jose State vs. Boise State (-6½)
|San Jose State
|San Jose State
|San Jose State
|San Jose State
|Boise State
|San Jose State
|Boise State
|San Jose State
|Boise State
|San Jose State
|Stanford at UCLA (-6½)
|UCLA
|Stanford
|Stanford
|Stanford
|UCLA
|Stanford
|UCLA
|Stanford
|Stanford
|Stanford
|No. 1 Alabama (-17½) vs. No. 11 Florida
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Florida
|Florida
|Florida
|Florida
|Florida
|Alabama
|No. 6 Cincinnati (-14) vs. No. 20 Tulsa
|Cincinnati
|Tulsa
|Cincinnati
|Cincinnati
|Cincinnati
|Tulsa
|Cincinnati
|Cincinnati
|Cincinnati
|Tulsa
|Last week's results
|9-3
|6-6
|8-4
|3-9
|7-5
|7-5
|5-7
|3-9
|7-5
|4-8
|Season's results
|77-65-2
|77-65-2
|74-68-2
|72-70-2
|71-71-2
|70-72-2
|69-73-2
|67-75-2
|67-75-2
|61-81-2
