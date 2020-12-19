Each week, 10 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.

Dime a Dozen: WEEK 13

Game Christina Long Briar Napier Anderson Kimball Adam Cole Reid Glenn Rajdeep Barman Khue Nguyen Max Baker Jackson Stone Pete Bland
Missouri (-1½) at Mississippi State Missouri Missouri Missouri Missouri Missouri Missouri Missouri Missouri Missouri Missouri
No. 3 Ohio State (-18½) vs. No. 15 Northwestern Northwestern Northwestern Ohio State Northwestern Ohio State Ohio State Ohio State Northwestern Ohio State Northwestern
No. 5 Texas A&M (-14) at Tennessee Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M Tennessee Tennessee Texas A&M Texas A&M
No. 8 Iowa State at No. 12 Oklahoma (-6) Iowa State Iowa State Oklahoma Iowa State Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Iowa State Oklahoma
Air Force (-2½) at Army Army Army Air Force Air Force Army Air Force Army Army Army Air Force
Mississippi (-1½) at LSU LSU LSU Mississippi LSU LSU LSU LSU Mississippi LSU LSU
No. 2 Notre Dame at No. 4 Clemson (-10½) Notre Dame Notre Dame Clemson Clemson Notre Dame Clemson Clemson Clemson Notre Dame Clemson
Minnesota at Wisconsin (-12½) Wisconsin Minnesota Minnesota Minnesota Wisconsin Minnesota Wisconsin Minnesota Minnesota Minnesota
No. 25 San Jose State vs. Boise State (-6½) San Jose State San Jose State San Jose State San Jose State Boise State San Jose State Boise State San Jose State Boise State San Jose State
Stanford at UCLA (-6½) UCLA Stanford Stanford Stanford UCLA Stanford UCLA Stanford Stanford Stanford
No. 1 Alabama (-17½) vs. No. 11 Florida Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Florida Florida Florida Florida Florida Alabama
No. 6 Cincinnati (-14) vs. No. 20 Tulsa Cincinnati Tulsa Cincinnati Cincinnati Cincinnati Tulsa Cincinnati Cincinnati Cincinnati Tulsa
Last week's results 9-3 6-6 8-4 3-9 7-5 7-5 5-7 3-9 7-5 4-8
Season's results 77-65-2 77-65-2 74-68-2 72-70-2 71-71-2 70-72-2 69-73-2 67-75-2 67-75-2 61-81-2

