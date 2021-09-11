Each week, 10 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.
Dime a Dozen: WEEK 2
|Game
|Anthony Kristensen
|Matt Brolley
|Brett Dawson
|Conor Langs
|Rajdeep Barman
|Wilson Moore
|Pete Bland
|Emily Leiker
|Calum McAndrew
|Melanie Rau
|Missouri at Kentucky (-5½)
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|South Carolina (-2) at East Carolina
|East Carolina
|South Carolina
|South Carolina
|South Carolina
|South Carolina
|South Carolina
|South Carolina
|East Carolina
|East Carolina
|South Carolina
|Pittsburgh (-3) at Tennessee
|Tennessee
|Tennessee
|Tennessee
|Tennessee
|Pittsburgh
|Tennessee
|Pittsburgh
|Pittsburgh
|Pittsburgh
|Tennessee
|No. 12 Oregon at No. 3 Ohio State (-14½)
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|Oregon
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|Oregon
|No. 5 Texas A&M (-17) vs. Colorado in Denver
|Texas A&M
|Colorado
|Colorado
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Colorado
|Air Force (-6) at Navy
|Navy
|Air Force
|Air Force
|Air Force
|Navy
|Navy
|Air Force
|Air Force
|Air Force
|Air Force
|No. 10 Iowa at No. 9 Iowa State (-4)
|Iowa
|Iowa
|Iowa State
|Iowa
|Iowa
|Iowa
|Iowa State
|Iowa
|Iowa
|Iowa
|No, 15 Texas (-7) at Arkansas
|Texas
|Arkansas
|Texas
|Texas
|Texas
|Texas
|Texas
|Texas
|Arkansas
|Texas
|N.C. State (-1) at Mississippi State
|Mississippi State
|N.C. State
|N.C. State
|Mississippi State
|Mississippi State
|Mississippi State
|Mississippi State
|N.C. State
|N.C. State
|N.C. State
|Appalachian State at No. 22 Miami (-9)
|Appalachian State
|Appalachian State
|Miami
|Miami
|Miami
|Miami
|Appalachian State
|Miami
|Miami
|Miami
|Washington at Michigan (-6½)
|Michigan
|Michigan
|Michigan
|Michigan
|Washington
|Michigan
|Michigan
|Michigan
|Michigan
|Michigan
|No. 21 Utah (-7) at BYU
|BYU
|Utah
|BYU
|Utah
|BYU
|Utah
|Utah
|Utah
|Utah
|Utah
|Last week's results
|8-4
|7-5
|7-5
|7-5
|6-6
|6-6
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|Season's results
|8-4
|7-5
|7-5
|7-5
|6-6
|6-6
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
