Dime a Dozen: WEEK 2

Each week, 10 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.

Game Anthony Kristensen Matt Brolley Brett Dawson Conor Langs Rajdeep Barman Wilson Moore Pete Bland Emily Leiker Calum McAndrew Melanie Rau
Missouri at Kentucky (-5½) Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Missouri Missouri Missouri Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky
South Carolina (-2) at East Carolina East Carolina South Carolina South Carolina South Carolina South Carolina South Carolina South Carolina East Carolina East Carolina South Carolina
Pittsburgh (-3) at Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Pittsburgh Tennessee Pittsburgh Pittsburgh Pittsburgh Tennessee
No. 12 Oregon at No. 3 Ohio State (-14½) Ohio State Ohio State Ohio State Ohio State Ohio State Oregon Ohio State Ohio State Ohio State Oregon
No. 5 Texas A&M (-17) vs. Colorado in Denver Texas A&M Colorado Colorado Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M Colorado
Air Force (-6) at Navy Navy Air Force Air Force Air Force Navy Navy Air Force Air Force Air Force Air Force
No. 10 Iowa at No. 9 Iowa State (-4) Iowa Iowa Iowa State Iowa Iowa Iowa Iowa State Iowa Iowa Iowa
No, 15 Texas (-7) at Arkansas Texas Arkansas Texas Texas Texas Texas Texas Texas Arkansas Texas
N.C. State (-1) at Mississippi State Mississippi State N.C. State N.C. State Mississippi State Mississippi State Mississippi State Mississippi State N.C. State N.C. State N.C. State
Appalachian State at No. 22 Miami (-9) Appalachian State Appalachian State Miami Miami Miami Miami Appalachian State Miami Miami Miami
Washington at Michigan (-6½) Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan Washington Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan
No. 21 Utah (-7) at BYU BYU Utah BYU Utah BYU Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah
Last week's results 8-4 7-5 7-5 7-5 6-6 6-6 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7
Season's results 8-4 7-5 7-5 7-5 6-6 6-6 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7

