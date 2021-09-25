Each week, 10 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.

Dime a Dozen: WEEK 4

Game Matt Brolley Brett Dawson Pete Bland Conor Langs Wilson Moore Emily Leiker Rajdeep Barman Anthony Kristensen Melanie Rau Calum McAndrew
Missouri (-1½) at Boston College Missouri Boston College Missouri Boston College Boston College Boston College Missouri Boston College Boston College Boston College
LSU (-2½) at Mississippi State LSU LSU Mississippi State LSU LSU Mississippi State LSU LSU LSU LSU
No. 18 Wisconsin (6½) vs. No. 12 Notre Dame in Chicago Notre Dame Notre Dame Wisconsin Notre Dame Notre Dame Wisconsin Notre Dame Notre Dame Notre Dame Notre Dame
No. 16 Arkansas vs. No. 7 Texas A&M (-5) in Arlington, Texas Arkansas Texas A&M Arkansas Texas A&M Texas A&M Arkansas Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M
No. 9 Clemson (-10) at N.C. State Clemson Clemson N.C. State Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson
No. 14 Iowa State (-7) at Baylor Iowa State Iowa State Iowa State Iowa State Iowa State Baylor Iowa State Iowa State Iowa State Iowa State
No. 24 UCLA (4) at Stanford UCLA Stanford Stanford UCLA UCLA Stanford UCLA Stanford UCLA UCLA
Tennessee at No. 11 Florida (-19) Tennessee Florida Tennessee Florida Florida Florida Florida Tennessee Florida Florida
No. 25 Kansas State at Oklahoma State (-5½) Oklahoma State Kansas State Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Kansas State Kansas State Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Kansas State
Kentucky (-5) at South Carolina Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky
West Virginia at No. 4 Oklahoma (-17) West Virginia Oklahoma West Virginia Oklahoma West Virginia Oklahoma West Virginia Oklahoma Oklahoma West Virginia
Georgia Tech vs. No. 21 North Carolina (-13½) in Atlanta North Carolina North Carolina North Carolina North Carolina Georgia Tech Georgia Tech Georgia Tech Georgia Tech North Carolina Georgia Tech
Last week's results 8-4 6-6 6-6 6-6 7-5 7-5 5-7 2-10 4-8 4-8
Season's results 23-13 19-17 18-18 18-18 18-18 17-19 16-20 16-20 16-20 15-21

