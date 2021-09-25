Each week, 10 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.
Dime a Dozen: WEEK 4
|Game
|Matt Brolley
|Brett Dawson
|Pete Bland
|Conor Langs
|Wilson Moore
|Emily Leiker
|Rajdeep Barman
|Anthony Kristensen
|Melanie Rau
|Calum McAndrew
|Missouri (-1½) at Boston College
|Missouri
|Boston College
|Missouri
|Boston College
|Boston College
|Boston College
|Missouri
|Boston College
|Boston College
|Boston College
|LSU (-2½) at Mississippi State
|LSU
|LSU
|Mississippi State
|LSU
|LSU
|Mississippi State
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|No. 18 Wisconsin (6½) vs. No. 12 Notre Dame in Chicago
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|Wisconsin
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|Wisconsin
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|No. 16 Arkansas vs. No. 7 Texas A&M (-5) in Arlington, Texas
|Arkansas
|Texas A&M
|Arkansas
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Arkansas
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|No. 9 Clemson (-10) at N.C. State
|Clemson
|Clemson
|N.C. State
|Clemson
|Clemson
|Clemson
|Clemson
|Clemson
|Clemson
|Clemson
|No. 14 Iowa State (-7) at Baylor
|Iowa State
|Iowa State
|Iowa State
|Iowa State
|Iowa State
|Baylor
|Iowa State
|Iowa State
|Iowa State
|Iowa State
|No. 24 UCLA (4) at Stanford
|UCLA
|Stanford
|Stanford
|UCLA
|UCLA
|Stanford
|UCLA
|Stanford
|UCLA
|UCLA
|Tennessee at No. 11 Florida (-19)
|Tennessee
|Florida
|Tennessee
|Florida
|Florida
|Florida
|Florida
|Tennessee
|Florida
|Florida
|No. 25 Kansas State at Oklahoma State (-5½)
|Oklahoma State
|Kansas State
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|Kansas State
|Kansas State
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|Kansas State
|Kentucky (-5) at South Carolina
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|West Virginia at No. 4 Oklahoma (-17)
|West Virginia
|Oklahoma
|West Virginia
|Oklahoma
|West Virginia
|Oklahoma
|West Virginia
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|West Virginia
|Georgia Tech vs. No. 21 North Carolina (-13½) in Atlanta
|North Carolina
|North Carolina
|North Carolina
|North Carolina
|Georgia Tech
|Georgia Tech
|Georgia Tech
|Georgia Tech
|North Carolina
|Georgia Tech
|Last week's results
|8-4
|6-6
|6-6
|6-6
|7-5
|7-5
|5-7
|2-10
|4-8
|4-8
|Season's results
|23-13
|19-17
|18-18
|18-18
|18-18
|17-19
|16-20
|16-20
|16-20
|15-21
