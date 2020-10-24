Each week, 10 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.
Dime a Dozen: WEEK 5
|Game
|Briar Napier
|Anderson Kimball
|Max Baker
|Khue Nguyen
|Adam Cole
|Christina Long
|Reid Glenn
|Rajdeep Barman
|Jackson Stone
|Pete Bland
|Kentucky (-4½) at Missouri
|Missouri
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Missouri
|Auburn (-3½) at Mississippi
|Auburn
|Mississippi
|Auburn
|Mississippi
|Mississippi
|Mississippi
|Auburn
|Auburn
|Auburn
|Mississippi
|Georgia Southern at No. 25 Coastal Carolina (-5½)
|Coastal Carolina
|Georgia Southern
|Georgia Southern
|Georgia Southern
|Coastal Carolina
|Coastal Carolina
|Coastal Carolina
|Georgia Southern
|Coastal Carolina
|Georgia Southern
|Nebraska at No. 5 Ohio State (-26½)
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|Nebraska
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|Nebraska
|Nebraska
|Ohio State
|No. 23 N.C. State at No. 14 North Carolina (-15½)
|N.C. State
|North Carolina
|N.C. State
|North Carolina
|N.C. State
|N.C. State
|N.C. State
|N.C. State
|N.C. State
|N.C. State
|Oklahoma (-6½) at TCU
|TCU
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|TCU
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|TCU
|TCU
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|No. 2 Alabama (-22) at Tennessee
|Tennessee
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Tennessee
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Tennessee
|Tennessee
|Tennessee
|Alabama
|No. 3 Notre Dame (-9½) at Pittsburgh
|Pittsburgh
|Pittsburgh
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|Pittsburgh
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|Pittsburgh
|No. 17 Iowa State at No. 6 Oklahoma State (-3)
|Iowa State
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|Iowa State
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|Iowa State
|Oklahoma State
|South Carolina at LSU (-6)
|South Carolina
|LSU
|South Carolina
|LSU
|South Carolina
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|No. 18 Michigan (-3½) at No. 21 Minnesota
|Minnesota
|Minnesota
|Michigan
|Michigan
|Minnesota
|Michigan
|Minnesota
|Michigan
|Michigan
|Minnesota
|No. 9 Cincinnati at No. 16 SMU (-2½)
|SMU
|SMU
|SMU
|SMU
|SMU
|Cincinnati
|Cincinnati
|Cincinnati
|SMU
|Cincinnati
|Last week's results
|9-3
|7-5
|5-7
|5-7
|8-4
|5-7
|4-8
|5-7
|2-10
|4-8
|Season's results
|27-20-1
|24-23-1
|23-24-1
|23-24-1
|22-25-1
|22-25-1
|20-27-1
|19-28-1
|18-29-1
|17-30-1
