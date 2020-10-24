Each week, 10 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.

Dime a Dozen: WEEK 5

Game Briar Napier Anderson Kimball Max Baker Khue Nguyen Adam Cole Christina Long Reid Glenn Rajdeep Barman Jackson Stone Pete Bland
Kentucky (-4½) at Missouri Missouri Kentucky Kentucky Missouri Missouri Missouri Missouri Kentucky Kentucky Missouri
Auburn (-3½) at Mississippi Auburn Mississippi Auburn Mississippi Mississippi Mississippi Auburn Auburn Auburn Mississippi
Georgia Southern at No. 25 Coastal Carolina (-5½) Coastal Carolina Georgia Southern Georgia Southern Georgia Southern Coastal Carolina Coastal Carolina Coastal Carolina Georgia Southern Coastal Carolina Georgia Southern
Nebraska at No. 5 Ohio State (-26½) Ohio State Ohio State Ohio State Ohio State Nebraska Ohio State Ohio State Nebraska Nebraska Ohio State
No. 23 N.C. State at No. 14 North Carolina (-15½) N.C. State North Carolina N.C. State North Carolina N.C. State N.C. State N.C. State N.C. State N.C. State N.C. State
Oklahoma (-6½) at TCU TCU Oklahoma Oklahoma TCU Oklahoma Oklahoma TCU TCU Oklahoma Oklahoma
No. 2 Alabama (-22) at Tennessee Tennessee Alabama Alabama Tennessee Alabama Alabama Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Alabama
No. 3 Notre Dame (-9½) at Pittsburgh Pittsburgh Pittsburgh Notre Dame Notre Dame Pittsburgh Notre Dame Notre Dame Notre Dame Notre Dame Pittsburgh
No. 17 Iowa State at No. 6 Oklahoma State (-3) Iowa State Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Iowa State Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Iowa State Oklahoma State
South Carolina at LSU (-6) South Carolina LSU South Carolina LSU South Carolina LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU
No. 18 Michigan (-3½) at No. 21 Minnesota Minnesota Minnesota Michigan Michigan Minnesota Michigan Minnesota Michigan Michigan Minnesota
No. 9 Cincinnati at No. 16 SMU (-2½) SMU SMU SMU SMU SMU Cincinnati Cincinnati Cincinnati SMU Cincinnati
Last week's results 9-3 7-5 5-7 5-7 8-4 5-7 4-8 5-7 2-10 4-8
Season's results 27-20-1 24-23-1 23-24-1 23-24-1 22-25-1 22-25-1 20-27-1 19-28-1 18-29-1 17-30-1

