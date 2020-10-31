Each week, 10 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.

Dime a Dozen: WEEK 6

Game Christina Long Briar Napier Max Baker Anderson Kimball Khue Nguyen Reid Glenn Adam Cole Rajdeep Barman Jackson Stone Pete Bland
Missouri at Florida (-12½) Missouri Florida Missouri Missouri Missouri Florida Missouri Missouri Missouri Missouri
No. 5 Georgia (-17) at Kentucky Kentucky Georgia Kentucky Kentucky Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Kentucky
Boston College at No. 1 Clemson (-24½) Boston College Clemson Boston College Clemson Boston College Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson
Memphis at No. 7 Cincinnati (-6½) Cincinnati Cincinnati Cincinnati Cincinnati Memphis Cincinnati Cincinnati Cincinnati Cincinnati Cincinnati
LSU (-2) at Auburn Auburn LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU
No. 17 Indiana (-11½) at Rutgers Indiana Indiana Indiana Indiana Indiana Indiana Rutgers Indiana Rutgers Rutgers
Northwestern at Iowa (-2½) Iowa Northwestern Iowa Northwestern Iowa Iowa Iowa Northwestern Iowa Iowa
Mississippi (-17½) at Vanderbilt Mississippi Mississippi Mississippi Mississippi Mississippi Mississippi Mississippi Vanderbilt Mississippi Mississippi
Texas at No. 6 Oklahoma State (-3½) Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Texas Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Oklahoma State
Mississippi State at No. 2 Alabama (-31) Alabama Mississippi State Alabama Mississippi State Mississippi State Mississippi State Alabama Mississippi State Mississippi State Mississippi State
Arkansas at No. 8 Texas A&M (-13½) Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas Texas A&M Arkansas Texas A&M Arkansas Texas A&M
No. 3 Ohio State (-11½) at No. 18 Penn State Ohio State Penn State Ohio State Ohio State Ohio State Ohio State Ohio State Ohio State Penn State Ohio State
Last week's results 9-2-1 4-7-1 6-5-1 5-6-1 6-5-1 7-4-1 4-7-1 5-6-1 6-5-1 6-5-1
Season's results 31-27-2 31-27-2 29-29-2 29-29-2 29-29-2 27-31-2 26-32-2 24-34-2 24-34-2 23-35-2

