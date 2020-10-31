Each week, 10 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.
Dime a Dozen: WEEK 6
|Game
|Christina Long
|Briar Napier
|Max Baker
|Anderson Kimball
|Khue Nguyen
|Reid Glenn
|Adam Cole
|Rajdeep Barman
|Jackson Stone
|Pete Bland
|Missouri at Florida (-12½)
|Missouri
|Florida
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Florida
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Missouri
|No. 5 Georgia (-17) at Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Georgia
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Kentucky
|Boston College at No. 1 Clemson (-24½)
|Boston College
|Clemson
|Boston College
|Clemson
|Boston College
|Clemson
|Clemson
|Clemson
|Clemson
|Clemson
|Memphis at No. 7 Cincinnati (-6½)
|Cincinnati
|Cincinnati
|Cincinnati
|Cincinnati
|Memphis
|Cincinnati
|Cincinnati
|Cincinnati
|Cincinnati
|Cincinnati
|LSU (-2) at Auburn
|Auburn
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|No. 17 Indiana (-11½) at Rutgers
|Indiana
|Indiana
|Indiana
|Indiana
|Indiana
|Indiana
|Rutgers
|Indiana
|Rutgers
|Rutgers
|Northwestern at Iowa (-2½)
|Iowa
|Northwestern
|Iowa
|Northwestern
|Iowa
|Iowa
|Iowa
|Northwestern
|Iowa
|Iowa
|Mississippi (-17½) at Vanderbilt
|Mississippi
|Mississippi
|Mississippi
|Mississippi
|Mississippi
|Mississippi
|Mississippi
|Vanderbilt
|Mississippi
|Mississippi
|Texas at No. 6 Oklahoma State (-3½)
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|Texas
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|Mississippi State at No. 2 Alabama (-31)
|Alabama
|Mississippi State
|Alabama
|Mississippi State
|Mississippi State
|Mississippi State
|Alabama
|Mississippi State
|Mississippi State
|Mississippi State
|Arkansas at No. 8 Texas A&M (-13½)
|Arkansas
|Arkansas
|Arkansas
|Arkansas
|Arkansas
|Texas A&M
|Arkansas
|Texas A&M
|Arkansas
|Texas A&M
|No. 3 Ohio State (-11½) at No. 18 Penn State
|Ohio State
|Penn State
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|Penn State
|Ohio State
|Last week's results
|9-2-1
|4-7-1
|6-5-1
|5-6-1
|6-5-1
|7-4-1
|4-7-1
|5-6-1
|6-5-1
|6-5-1
|Season's results
|31-27-2
|31-27-2
|29-29-2
|29-29-2
|29-29-2
|27-31-2
|26-32-2
|24-34-2
|24-34-2
|23-35-2
