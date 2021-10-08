Each week, 10 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.
Dime a Dozen: WEEK 6
|Game
|Matt Brolley
|Wilson Moore
|Emily Leiker
|Conor Langs
|Melanie Rau
|Rajdeep Barman
|Calum McAndrew
|Pete Bland
|Brett Dawson
|Anthony Kristensen
|North Texas at Missouri (-19)
|Stanford at No. 22 Arizona State (-13)
|No. 13 Arkansas at No. 17 Ole Miss (-5½)
|South Carolina at Tennessee (-10½)
|No. 21 Texas vs. No. 6 Oklahoma (-3) in Dallas
|No. 2 Georgia (-15½) at No. 18 Auburn
|UConn (-3½) at UMass
|No. 4 Penn State at No. 3 Iowa (-2)
|LSU at No. 16 Kentucky (-3)
|No. 14 Notre Dame (Pick’em) at Virginia Tech
|No. 9 Michigan (-3) at Nebraska
|No. 1 Alabama (-18) at Texas A&M
|Last week's results
|6-6
|6-6
|8-4
|5-7
|7-5
|5-7
|6-6
|5-7
|4-8
|6-6
|Season's results
|36-24
|32-28
|31-29
|30-30
|30-30
|29-31
|29-31
|28-32
|28-32
|27-33
