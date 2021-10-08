Each week, 10 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.

Dime a Dozen: WEEK 6

Each week, 10 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.

Game Matt Brolley Wilson Moore Emily Leiker Conor Langs Melanie Rau Rajdeep Barman Calum McAndrew Pete Bland Brett Dawson Anthony Kristensen
North Texas at Missouri (-19)
Stanford at No. 22 Arizona State (-13)
No. 13 Arkansas at No. 17 Ole Miss (-5½)
South Carolina at Tennessee (-10½)
No. 21 Texas vs. No. 6 Oklahoma (-3) in Dallas
No. 2 Georgia (-15½) at No. 18 Auburn
UConn (-3½) at UMass
No. 4 Penn State at No. 3 Iowa (-2)
LSU at No. 16 Kentucky (-3)
No. 14 Notre Dame (Pick’em) at Virginia Tech
No. 9 Michigan (-3) at Nebraska
No. 1 Alabama (-18) at Texas A&M
Last week's results 6-6 6-6 8-4 5-7 7-5 5-7 6-6 5-7 4-8 6-6
Season's results 36-24 32-28 31-29 30-30 30-30 29-31 29-31 28-32 28-32 27-33

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you