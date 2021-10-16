Each week, 10 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.
Dime a Dozen: WEEK 7
Each week, 10 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.
|Game
|Matt Brolley
|Wilson Moore
|Emily Leiker
|Rajdeep Barman
|Conor Langs
|Melanie Rau
|Brett Dawson
|Anthony Kristensen
|Calum McAndrew
|Pete Bland
|No. 21 Texas A&M (-9) at Missouri
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Auburn at No. 17 Arkansas (-4)
|Arkansas
|Auburn
|Auburn
|Arkansas
|Arkansas
|Arkansas
|Arkansas
|Auburn
|Arkansas
|Arkansas
|No. 20 Florida (-12) at LSU
|LSU
|Florida
|Florida
|Florida
|Florida
|Florida
|Florida
|Florida
|LSU
|Florida
|No. 10 Michigan State (-4½) at Indiana
|Michigan State
|Michigan State
|Michigan State
|Michigan State
|Michigan State
|Michigan State
|Michigan State
|Indiana
|Michigan State
|Michigan State
|No. 12 Oklahoma State at No. 25 Texas (-4)
|Texas
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|Oklahoma State
|Texas
|Oklahoma State
|Texas
|Oklahoma State
|Texas
|Texas
|No. 11 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia (-22½)
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Georgia
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|No. 19 BYU at Baylor (-6)
|Baylor
|BYU
|BYU
|Baylor
|Baylor
|BYU
|Baylor
|Baylor
|Baylor
|Baylor
|No. 5 Alabama (-17) at Mississippi State
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Mississippi State
|No. 13 Ole Miss (-2½) at Tennessee
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|Tennessee
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|Tennessee
|Ole Miss
|Tennessee
|No. 22 N.C. State (-3) at Boston College
|Boston College
|Boston College
|N.C. State
|N.C. State
|N.C. State
|N.C. State
|N.C. State
|Boston College
|N.C. State
|Boston College
|TCU at No. 4 Oklahoma (-13½)
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|TCU
|No. 18 Arizona State at Utah (Pick’em)
|Utah
|Utah
|Arizona State
|Arizona State
|Arizona State
|Arizona State
|Utah
|Utah
|Arizona State
|Utah
|Last week's results
|5-6-1
|6-5-1
|7-4-1
|8-3-1
|7-4-1
|6-5-1
|7-4-1
|8-3-1
|5-6-1
|5-6-1
|Season's results
|41-30-1
|38-33-1
|38-33-1
|37-34-1
|37-34-1
|36-35-1
|35-36-1
|35-36-1
|34-37-1
|33-38-1
Host Gerald Hopkins previews Missouri's game against the Texas A&M Aggies.
