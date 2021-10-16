Each week, 10 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.

Dime a Dozen: WEEK 7

Each week, 10 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.

Game Matt Brolley Wilson Moore Emily Leiker Rajdeep Barman Conor Langs Melanie Rau Brett Dawson Anthony Kristensen Calum McAndrew Pete Bland
No. 21 Texas A&M (-9) at Missouri Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M
Auburn at No. 17 Arkansas (-4) Arkansas Auburn Auburn Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas Auburn Arkansas Arkansas
No. 20 Florida (-12) at LSU LSU Florida Florida Florida Florida Florida Florida Florida LSU Florida
No. 10 Michigan State (-4½) at Indiana Michigan State Michigan State Michigan State Michigan State Michigan State Michigan State Michigan State Indiana Michigan State Michigan State
No. 12 Oklahoma State at No. 25 Texas (-4) Texas Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Texas Oklahoma State Texas Oklahoma State Texas Texas
No. 11 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia (-22½) Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Georgia Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky
No. 19 BYU at Baylor (-6) Baylor BYU BYU Baylor Baylor BYU Baylor Baylor Baylor Baylor
No. 5 Alabama (-17) at Mississippi State Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Mississippi State
No. 13 Ole Miss (-2½) at Tennessee Ole Miss Ole Miss Tennessee Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss Tennessee Ole Miss Tennessee
No. 22 N.C. State (-3) at Boston College Boston College Boston College N.C. State N.C. State N.C. State N.C. State N.C. State Boston College N.C. State Boston College
TCU at No. 4 Oklahoma (-13½) Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma TCU
No. 18 Arizona State at Utah (Pick’em) Utah Utah Arizona State Arizona State Arizona State Arizona State Utah Utah Arizona State Utah
Last week's results 5-6-1 6-5-1 7-4-1 8-3-1 7-4-1 6-5-1 7-4-1 8-3-1 5-6-1 5-6-1
Season's results 41-30-1 38-33-1 38-33-1 37-34-1 37-34-1 36-35-1 35-36-1 35-36-1 34-37-1 33-38-1

