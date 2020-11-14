Each week, 10 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.

Dime a Dozen: WEEK 8

Each week, 10 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.

Game Briar Napier Christina Long Max Baker Anderson Kimball Adam Cole Khue Nguyen Reid Glenn Pete Bland Jackson Stone Rajdeep Barman
Vanderbilt at Kentucky (-17½) Vanderbilt Kentucky Kentucky Vanderbilt Kentucky Kentucky Vanderbilt Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky
No. 9 Miami at Virginia Tech (-2½) Miami Miami Miami Miami Miami Miami Miami Virginia Tech Miami Miami
No. 10 Indiana (-7½) at Michigan State Indiana Indiana Indiana Indiana Indiana Indiana Indiana Indiana Indiana Indiana
Penn State (-3) at Nebraska Penn State Penn State Penn State Penn State Penn State Nebraska Nebraska Penn State Penn State Penn State
No. 2 Notre Dame (-17½) at Boston College Boston College Notre Dame Boston College Notre Dame Notre Dame Boston College Boston Collete Boston College Boston College Notre Dame
No. 9 SMU (Pick'em) at Tulsa SMU SMU Tulsa SMU SMU SMU SMU Tulsa SMU SMU
No. 20 USC (-14½) at Arizona USC USC Arizona USC USC USC Arizona Arizona Arizona Arizona
No. 23 Northwestern (-2½) at Purdue Northwestern Northwestern Purdue Northwestern Northwestern Purdue Purdue Purdue Northwestern Northwestern
Arkansas at No. 6 Florida (-17½) Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas Florida Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas
No. 11 Oregon (-10½) at Washington State Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Washington State Oregon Oregon
South Carolina at Mississippi (-12) South Carolina Mississippi South Carolina Mississippi Mississippi Mississippi South Carolina South Carolina South Carolina Mississippi
No. 13 Wisconsin (-4½) at Michigan Wisconsin Wisconsin Michigan Wisconsin Wisconsin Michigan Wisconsin Wisconsin Wisconsin Michigan
Last week's results 9-3 4-8 4-8 5-7 9-3 5-7 5-7 9-3 9-3 6-6
Season's results 46-36-2 44-38-2 41-41-2 41-41-2 40-42-2 40-42-2 37-45-2 36-46-2 36-46-2 35-47-2

