Each week, 10 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.
Dime a Dozen: WEEK 8
Each week, 10 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.
|Game
|Briar Napier
|Christina Long
|Max Baker
|Anderson Kimball
|Adam Cole
|Khue Nguyen
|Reid Glenn
|Pete Bland
|Jackson Stone
|Rajdeep Barman
|Vanderbilt at Kentucky (-17½)
|Vanderbilt
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Vanderbilt
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Vanderbilt
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|No. 9 Miami at Virginia Tech (-2½)
|Miami
|Miami
|Miami
|Miami
|Miami
|Miami
|Miami
|Virginia Tech
|Miami
|Miami
|No. 10 Indiana (-7½) at Michigan State
|Indiana
|Indiana
|Indiana
|Indiana
|Indiana
|Indiana
|Indiana
|Indiana
|Indiana
|Indiana
|Penn State (-3) at Nebraska
|Penn State
|Penn State
|Penn State
|Penn State
|Penn State
|Nebraska
|Nebraska
|Penn State
|Penn State
|Penn State
|No. 2 Notre Dame (-17½) at Boston College
|Boston College
|Notre Dame
|Boston College
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|Boston College
|Boston Collete
|Boston College
|Boston College
|Notre Dame
|No. 9 SMU (Pick'em) at Tulsa
|SMU
|SMU
|Tulsa
|SMU
|SMU
|SMU
|SMU
|Tulsa
|SMU
|SMU
|No. 20 USC (-14½) at Arizona
|USC
|USC
|Arizona
|USC
|USC
|USC
|Arizona
|Arizona
|Arizona
|Arizona
|No. 23 Northwestern (-2½) at Purdue
|Northwestern
|Northwestern
|Purdue
|Northwestern
|Northwestern
|Purdue
|Purdue
|Purdue
|Northwestern
|Northwestern
|Arkansas at No. 6 Florida (-17½)
|Arkansas
|Arkansas
|Arkansas
|Arkansas
|Arkansas
|Florida
|Arkansas
|Arkansas
|Arkansas
|Arkansas
|No. 11 Oregon (-10½) at Washington State
|Oregon
|Oregon
|Oregon
|Oregon
|Oregon
|Oregon
|Oregon
|Washington State
|Oregon
|Oregon
|South Carolina at Mississippi (-12)
|South Carolina
|Mississippi
|South Carolina
|Mississippi
|Mississippi
|Mississippi
|South Carolina
|South Carolina
|South Carolina
|Mississippi
|No. 13 Wisconsin (-4½) at Michigan
|Wisconsin
|Wisconsin
|Michigan
|Wisconsin
|Wisconsin
|Michigan
|Wisconsin
|Wisconsin
|Wisconsin
|Michigan
|Last week's results
|9-3
|4-8
|4-8
|5-7
|9-3
|5-7
|5-7
|9-3
|9-3
|6-6
|Season's results
|46-36-2
|44-38-2
|41-41-2
|41-41-2
|40-42-2
|40-42-2
|37-45-2
|36-46-2
|36-46-2
|35-47-2
You must be logged in to participate in the Show Me the Errors contest.
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- MU's game vs. Georgia postponed because of COVID-19
- SEC Roundup: COVID outbreak clouds season's future
- Jeff City football coach resigns; program once again in coaching search
- MU men's basketball signs all five of its recruits Wednesday
- Lock laments loss of tight end as Broncos search for answers
- Rock Bridge boys cross country wins state championship, Hauser places first
- Missouri has one positive COVID case from Sunday test
- Missouri to host annual Braggin' Rights game this year
- With one new COVID case, MU football hopes to have enough players for Georgia game
- MU players in the pros
Images
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.