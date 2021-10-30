Each week, 10 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.

Dime a Dozen: WEEK 9

Game Matt Brolley Rajdeep Barman Wilson Moore Conor Langs Melanie Rau Brett Dawson Emily Leiker Anthony Kristensen Calum McAndrew Pete Bland
Missouri (-16½) at Vanderbilt Vanderbilt Missouri Vanderbilt Missouri Missouri Missouri Vanderbilt Missouri Missouri Vanderbilt
No. 6 Michigan (-4) at No. 8 Michigan State Michigan State Michigan State Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan State Michigan State Michigan State Michigan Michigan
No. 9 Iowa (-3) at Wisconsin Wisconsin Iowa Iowa Iowa Iowa Iowa Iowa Wisconsin Iowa Wisconsin
Texas at No. 16 Baylor (-2½) Baylor Baylor Baylor Baylor Baylor Baylor Baylor Baylor Baylor Texas
No. 1 Georgia (-14) vs. Florida in Jacksonville, Fla. Florida Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia
No. 10 Ole Miss at No. 18 Auburn (-3) Ole Miss Ole Miss Auburn Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss Auburn Ole Miss Auburn
No. 12 Kentucky at Mississippi State (-1) Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky
No. 20 Penn State at No. 5 Ohio State (-19½) Penn State Penn State Penn State Ohio State Penn State Ohio State Ohio State Penn State Ohio State Penn State
North Carolina at No. 11 Notre Dame (-4) Notre Dame Notre Dame Notre Dame Notre Dame Notre Dame Notre Dame North Carolina Notre Dame Notre Dame North Carolina
UCLA at Utah (-6½) UCLA UCLA UCLA Utah Utah Utah Utah UCLA Utah Utah
Virginia at No. 25 BYU (-2½) Virginia BYU BYU BYU BYU BYU BYU Virginia BYU BYU
Fresno State (-1) at No. 21 San Diego State San Diego State Fresno State San Diego State San Diego State San Diego State Fresno State San Diego State Fresno State San Diego State Fresno State
Last week's results 7-5 9-3 8-4 10-2 10-2 9-3 6-6 7-5 8-4 7-5
Season's results 57-38-1 55-40-1 55-40-1 54-41-1 54-41-1 53-42-1 52-43-1 50-45-1 50-45-1 45-50-1

