Dime a Dozen: WEEK 9
Each week, 10 prognosticators — the Columbia Missourian editors and writers directly involved with Missouri football coverage — will pick 12 college football matchups against the spread, for fun and friendly competition.
|Game
|Matt Brolley
|Rajdeep Barman
|Wilson Moore
|Conor Langs
|Melanie Rau
|Brett Dawson
|Emily Leiker
|Anthony Kristensen
|Calum McAndrew
|Pete Bland
|Missouri (-16½) at Vanderbilt
|Vanderbilt
|Missouri
|Vanderbilt
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Vanderbilt
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Vanderbilt
|No. 6 Michigan (-4) at No. 8 Michigan State
|Michigan State
|Michigan State
|Michigan
|Michigan
|Michigan
|Michigan State
|Michigan State
|Michigan State
|Michigan
|Michigan
|No. 9 Iowa (-3) at Wisconsin
|Wisconsin
|Iowa
|Iowa
|Iowa
|Iowa
|Iowa
|Iowa
|Wisconsin
|Iowa
|Wisconsin
|Texas at No. 16 Baylor (-2½)
|Baylor
|Baylor
|Baylor
|Baylor
|Baylor
|Baylor
|Baylor
|Baylor
|Baylor
|Texas
|No. 1 Georgia (-14) vs. Florida in Jacksonville, Fla.
|Florida
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|No. 10 Ole Miss at No. 18 Auburn (-3)
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|Auburn
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|Auburn
|Ole Miss
|Auburn
|No. 12 Kentucky at Mississippi State (-1)
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|No. 20 Penn State at No. 5 Ohio State (-19½)
|Penn State
|Penn State
|Penn State
|Ohio State
|Penn State
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|Penn State
|Ohio State
|Penn State
|North Carolina at No. 11 Notre Dame (-4)
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|North Carolina
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|North Carolina
|UCLA at Utah (-6½)
|UCLA
|UCLA
|UCLA
|Utah
|Utah
|Utah
|Utah
|UCLA
|Utah
|Utah
|Virginia at No. 25 BYU (-2½)
|Virginia
|BYU
|BYU
|BYU
|BYU
|BYU
|BYU
|Virginia
|BYU
|BYU
|Fresno State (-1) at No. 21 San Diego State
|San Diego State
|Fresno State
|San Diego State
|San Diego State
|San Diego State
|Fresno State
|San Diego State
|Fresno State
|San Diego State
|Fresno State
|Last week's results
|7-5
|9-3
|8-4
|10-2
|10-2
|9-3
|6-6
|7-5
|8-4
|7-5
|Season's results
|57-38-1
|55-40-1
|55-40-1
|54-41-1
|54-41-1
|53-42-1
|52-43-1
|50-45-1
|50-45-1
|45-50-1
