Ryan High School in Denton, Texas, has recently become a quiet pipeline to Missouri. Defensive end Brian Smith, a Tiger from 2002-06, was a standout at Ryan. Wide receiver Bud Sasser was also there before his time in Columbia. As was running back Earl Goldsmith.
Current Missouri receiver Tauskie Dove has that on his mind whenever he steps on the field. He sees himself as the latest torch-bearer of the Ryan legacy at MU.
Also often on his mind is his own path to Missouri. First under-recruited out of high school, then a backup for most of his first two college seasons, Dove finds himself reflecting on where he was before becoming a presumptive starter for the Tigers entering his redshirt junior year.
“I always look back and I reminisce and I use that as motivation,” he said. “I used to not play at all. I used to be on the sidelines. I used to be on the scout team, so I also use that as motivation. I continue and I have the same work ethic as I did when I first started, so that’s what keeps me going.”
Dove has gone from redshirting his first year to recording two catches in six games in 2019 to playing in all 10 last season, making 30 catches for 300 yards and two touchdowns. Now he’s looking to be a bigger part of the offense.
At SEC Media Days in July, offensive lineman Case Cook warned local and national media in at least two separate interviews to “watch out” for Dove this year after the effort he put in over the offseason. Receivers coach Bush Hamdan lauded Dove’s work ethic and lunch-pail attitude. Fellow receiver Keke Chism also expects a big season from Dove, citing his ability to stretch the field on deeper throws, an area where Missouri struggled in 2020.
“I handle my business and I’m more of an under-the-radar guy,” Dove said. “I’m not really flashy. When I got to work, I do it. I’m more of a bring-your-lunchbox type of work ethic. And so I’m not really flashy. I’m not really going to the social media. I’m really an under-the-radar guy.”
The 6-foot-2 Dove spent much of the summer in the weight room, building on his lanky frame. He’s up to 235 pounds on the bench press after struggling with 225 a year ago. On the field, he’s been more focused on the subtleties: How he positions himself before the snap and recognizing defensive coverages more quickly.
“I think Tauskie’s a guy where he could break out every year,” quarterback Connor Bazelak said. “He doesn’t drop passes. He catches contested passes and he’s fast, too, which a lot of people don’t really realize. He doesn’t really look like he’s running fast but he is. He really can do anything. If he can really just buy into the film study, the off-the-field work, then he’s set for a big year.”
Another receiver, redshirt senior Barrett Banister, has seen a new level of intent in Dove’s workouts. He’s noticed Dove asking more questions, too.
Like so much of Missouri’s season, the receiving corps was inconsistent in 2020. Virginia Tech grad transfer Damon Hazelton was expected to be a go-to option, but underperformed in his lone year in Columbia. Chism, meanwhile, emerged late in the season and finished with 435 yards.
Bazelak only threw seven touchdown passes. Part of that was because the ball often ended up in the hands of running back Larry Rountree III in the red zone. Rountree won’t be an option this year, as he was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in April.
If Dove shows an improved ability to make plays downfield, it wouldn’t just help the Tigers make up for the loss of their bell-cow back, it would add a dimension that was absent from the offense a year ago when it ranked 95th among FBS teams in yards per completion at 10.8.
“His development has been critical,” Chism said. “He’s a guy that can make the 50-50 ball plays over and over again, so I mean, having a guy like that that can stretch the defense vertically to make those plays down the field and go up and make plays in the red zone, it’s huge for us.”