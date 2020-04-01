Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s first year with the Tigers has seen very little go according to plan.
His first spring camp was cut short after three practices and now the Missouri team is scattered across the country with the campus closed due to a worldwide pandemic.
As cliched as it sounds, the present is all Drinkwitz and Missouri can focus on as the prospect of a college football season happening in the fall remains uncertain as the COVID-19 outbreak unfolds.
“We’re all so concerned with forecasting the future instead of just focusing on today, April 1, and I don’t know about y’all but Sept. 5 seems a long way away,” Drinkwitz said during a 30-minute Zoom call Wednesday.
“So for me to forecast, anything in the future, I think is a lot of wasted energy and effort in my opinion. And I think what it does is it gets people concerned about things that aren’t relevant for right now.”
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said last week he would be “shocked” if the NFL or college football seasons took place this fall. Drinkwitz had a different take.
“No offense to Mr. Herbstreit, but deciding who’s going to win a football game on ‘College GameDay’ is a lot different than getting the world in a panic about whether or not we’re going to play a college football season,” he said. “I’m not going to get into that.”
Drinkwitz and the Missouri staff are having remote meetings and are allotted two hours per week to have Zoom meetings with players to break down film or do whatever the teams “deem as important” except for leading instructional workouts.
Coaches are still making contact with players via phone calls and texts daily while a large chunk of players are away. Drinkwitz said around 15-20 players are still in Columbia on any given day.
Those players have access to the Missouri Athletic Training Complex to pick up meals or go through rehab if needed, but that’s the extent of their access.
During social distancing, the players are working out from their homes. Players are receiving workout advice from coaches, but the staff can’t check in to make sure players are working out on their own.
“Most of the gyms are closed and they’re going to have to go out on their own and use their own ingenuity to find what they want to do,” Drinkwitz said.
Recruiting has also gone through changes with a closed campus. The NCAA extended its recruiting dead period through May 31 on Wednesday, so Drinkwitz and the Missouri staff have been reaching out to recruits through phone calls and FaceTime.
The dead period means no visits or in-person communication, so Missouri will have to get creative when showing recruits the campus and facilities.
“You know, the virtual world is still virtual. It’s not real and you can’t touch it, smell it, taste it or feel it,” Drinkwitz said. “You can see it but without those other senses, it’s difficult, so we’re trying, but it’s got challenges.”
One silver lining for the first-year Missouri coach has been the extra time available to watch film. Drinkwitz has been watching film of teams who run offenses similar to his “pro-tempo” system to try to find new ideas for next year’s offense. Drinkwitz runs a similar system to Auburn coach Gus Malzahn, whom Drinkwitz worked under as a quality control coach from 2010-11.
“Let’s see, you know, who we can study and who we can watch tape of who’s doing a really good job in these things that could possibly fit us,” Drinkwitz said.
Drinkwitz is currently game-planning for the season remotely. After only three spring practices, he is still working out the style of Missouri’s pro-tempo offense for next season.
His offense will feature inside and outside zones in the run game while using horizontal seams and vertical throws in the passing game, but Drinkwitz is unsure how balanced the two will be. He ran a pass-centric offense with quarterback Ryan Finley at North Carolina State while emphasizing the run game in his one year at the helm at Appalachian State.
“I don’t know if it’ll be more Ryan Finley-based with throws, or it will be more Zac Thomas-based like it was at (Appalachian State) with more quarterback-driven runs out of the pocket, that kind of stuff,” Drinkwitz said. “It’ll just depend on who our quarterback is.”